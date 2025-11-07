Lifted From The Rut Opens Christ-Centered Intensive Outpatient Program in Littleton to Restore Hope, Identity, and Purpose
Lifted From The Rut has opened a new Christ-centered Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Littleton, offering faith-based addiction recovery that combines professional counseling with biblical principles. The program helps individuals restore hope, rebuild identity, and experience lasting freedom in a supportive local community.
Littleton, CO, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lifted From The Rut is excited to announce the opening of its new Christ-Centered Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in Littleton, Colorado — a safe and faith-filled place for individuals seeking lasting recovery from addiction.
The program provides a unique blend of clinical therapy, Christian discipleship, and community support, helping participants rediscover who they are in Christ while gaining the tools needed for lifelong sobriety. Group and individual sessions are led by licensed therapists and experienced recovery coaches who integrate proven treatment practices with biblical truth.
Founder Rob Lohman, a long-time recovery advocate in Colorado, says, “We’re not just helping people get sober — we’re helping them find purpose, community, and healing through Christ. Our vision is to see families restored and lives transformed one person at a time.”
Lifted From The Rut’s IOP meets three days a week and offers both in-person and virtual options for flexibility. The new center welcomes adults from across the Front Range who are ready to break free from addiction and begin a new chapter of life rooted in faith.
The community is also invited to take part in the “Wall of Hope Brick Campaign,” an uplifting initiative where supporters can sponsor and decorate a brick that becomes part of the center’s permanent display — symbolizing hope, restoration, and new beginnings.
To learn more about Lifted From The Rut, schedule a consultation, or participate in the Wall of Hope, visit www.ChristianRehabServices.com or call (970) 331-4469.
Contact
LFTR Christian Rehab ServicesContact
Rob Lohman
970-331-4469
christianrehabservices.com
Rob Lohman
970-331-4469
christianrehabservices.com
