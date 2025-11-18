Author Michael Goddart’s New Book, “The Contentment Dividend,” Reveals How You Have the Power to Liberate Your Soul from the Mind’s Dominance and Achieve Reunion with God
In Michael Goddart’s multiple award-winning book, “The Contentment Dividend: Meditations for Realizing Your True Self,” the 49 intuited meditations take you on a journey of discovery toward realizing your true spiritual self, understanding the immortal truths of existence, and focusing your mind and life to achieve contentment.
Irvine, CA, November 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Starred Review "... a valuable guide that can be read repeatedly ... on finding a unique, ongoing way of quieting the mind's chatter and accessing the higher self." —BlueInk Review Notable Book
IR Approved "Through a tapestry of intimate spiritual reflections, The Contentment Dividend guides truth-seekers to penetrate surface identities, embrace life's secret curriculum, and reunite with the luminous core of divine being. ... the author shines in addressing existential quandaries of purpose, resistance, and self-transformation. ... For spiritual voyagers fatigued by surface living, this real-world monk offers welcome perspective and wings."
—IndieReader
Reviewers, booksellers, bloggers and librarians are invited to download advance reader copies at BookFunnel: https://dl.bookfunnel.com/2nkq54sygc or Edelweiss:
https://www.edelweiss.plus/#keywordSearch&q=The+Contentment+Dividend%3A+Meditations+for+Realizing+Your+True+Self&page=1
If you have ever wanted to comprehend the yearnings and role of your lower mind, higher mind, and soul, if you have ever desired to realize your fullest potential of goodness and love, and if you seek truths that will illuminate your life, The Contentment Dividend offers answers and riches.
The meditations are sourced in the author's many decades-long study and practice of the teachings of realized Masters and true Saints. These are the fully God-realized humans who come to awaken us to our unlimited spiritual potential.
Soon after his family moved from Illinois to California when he was 10 years old, Michael started actively searching for the truth about death and how to attain true immortality with everlasting bliss. He began daily meditation at age 19, and at 21 began to meditate for two and a half hours daily.
His most recent book, A NEW NOW, won six book awards and was the finalist for six other book awards. His previous book, IN SEARCH OF LOST LIVES, earned four book awards. For interviews, excerpts, awards, and more, visit https://www.goddart.com.
Contact:
Clear Path Press, c/o Epigraph Books
22 E. Market St., Ste. 304
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
ClearPathPress@gmail.com
(949) 305-8393
