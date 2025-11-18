Author Michael Goddart’s New Book, “The Contentment Dividend,” Reveals How You Have the Power to Liberate Your Soul from the Mind’s Dominance and Achieve Reunion with God

In Michael Goddart’s multiple award-winning book, “The Contentment Dividend: Meditations for Realizing Your True Self,” the 49 intuited meditations take you on a journey of discovery toward realizing your true spiritual self, understanding the immortal truths of existence, and focusing your mind and life to achieve contentment.