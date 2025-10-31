David H. Luding Selected as an Early Admission Biography of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
La Vista, NE, October 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Luding of La Vista, Nebraska, has been chosen as an Early Admission Biography of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. Selected for the same honor in 2025 - for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting and human resource information - this is the second consecutive year he has been awarded this accolade.
About David H. Luding
David H. Luding has over 30 years of experience in the Human Resources industry. He is president of DHLuding Consulting Inc., where he provides consulting services to organizations on workforce management, including employee time tracking, pay, scheduling, and compensation. Luding has worked on more than 200 projects internationally and his professional roles have included team lead, trainer, business architect, and functional analyst.
An expert in the field, Luding’s work covers all aspects of human resource management systems, including project planning, system selection, implementation, upgrades, troubleshooting, customer support, and training. He has worked with HR software such as PeopleSoft, ABRA, Ceridian, and Kronos. Before starting his own company, he was an independent contractor and previously served as an intelligence specialist in the United States Air Force. where he contributed to classified military projects.
Luding earned a Bachelor of Science in General Studies from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 1992. He holds an HRIP certification from IHRIM and is an Oracle Certified Expert – PeopleSoft Human Resources 9 Consultant. He is active in a number of professional organizations including SHRM, IHRIM, APA, PMI, Quest, OHUG, HEUG, and MyOracleCommunity.
As a valued member of Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide, Luding has been acknowledged by the organization numerous times. He was selected as a Professional of the Year 2024, an Influential Business Professional in 2024 and as a Featured Member.
When he is not working, you can find David walking, attending garage and estate sales, and watching movies.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication featuring professionals from a wide range of industries, including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. The publication provides updated business information about its members and serves as a resource for researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms. Its goal is to help members expand their professional networks and gain recognition for their achievements.
