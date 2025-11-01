Colter, Holloway, Frakes, Lewis, Wright Among Additions to FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

"Luke Cage," "Lost," "Star Trek: TNG," "Harry Potter" Standouts Plus "Four Hobbits" Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan at Oregon Convention Center; "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Reno 911!" Stars Also Added, January 16-18.