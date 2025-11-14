FirstGlance Philadelphia Film Festival Announces Call for Entries for 29th Annual Event New Submission Categories for 2026 Include AI, Animation, and International
FirstGlance Film Festival, a leader in mid-sized film festivals and North America’s first bi-coastal festival held annually in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, is excited to announce its official call for entries for the annual Philadelphia Festival scheduled for May 7-10, 2026, at the Film Society Bourse, 400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia, Pa.
Philadelphia, PA, November 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FirstGlance Film Festival, a leader in mid-sized film festivals and North America’s first bi-coastal festival held annually in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, is excited to announce its official call for entries for the annual Philadelphia Festival scheduled for May 7-10, 2026, at the Film Society Bourse, 400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia, Pa. Filmmakers at all career levels from around the world are invited to submit their work for consideration in one of the most recognized events on the independent film festival circuit.
Entering its 29th year, FirstGlance continues its mission to spotlight original storytelling; connect filmmakers with audiences and fellow filmmakers; and support students, first-time, and professional independent filmmakers through their social media channels using the supportindiefilm hashtag.
Starting November 1, 2025, categories open for submission include live-action and animated films in all genres including horror, sci-fi, fantasy, drama, and comedy in every category.
Feature Film (over 45 min.)
Feature Documentary (over 45 min.)
Short Documentary (under 45 min.)
Short Film (under 45 min.)
Animated Shorts (under 30 min.)
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Shorts (under 30 min.)
Shorts Too (under 10 min.)
Student Shorts (under 25 min.)
Music Videos (under 7 min.)
Web Series Pilots (under 15 min.)
Trailers (under 5 min.)
International (under 30 min.)
Selected films will be showcased during the festival and will be eligible for a variety of awards in 25 nominating categories for Official Selections, plus Audience Choice in each category, BEST OF FEST awards, and a Special Shot in Philly Category that welcomes submissions produced and shot in the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania regions. Winners are announced at a live awards ceremony on closing night.
FirstGlance awards over $25,000 in prizes and giveaways annually. And, as a celebration of Philadelphia’s 250th Anniversary in 2026, FirstGlance will award a $250 cash prize to the Best of Fest winner. Additionally, for any category that reaches 250 entries, the winner will be awarded $250 cash prize.
Submissions open on November 1st exclusively via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/FirstGlanceFilmFestivals.
FirstGlance Founder and Director Bill Ostroff said, “With more filmmakers using AI tools, we felt it was time to open up a call for entries for shorts in that category for our 2026 Philadelphia festival. We are also adding animation and international shorts to our growing list of submission categories to recognize world cinema directors who excel in filmmaking.”
Call for entries runs through February 2026. For rules, submission details, and prize packages, visit https://filmfreeway.com/FirstGlanceFilmFestivals.
Celebrating everything indie, FirstGlance Film Festival has grown and expanded to both coasts since its founding in 1996. To find out more about the FirstGlance Film Festival, please visit https://firstglancefilms.com/.
About FirstGlance Films
FirstGlance Films began in 1996 as an indie film festival in the basement of a small theater in Center City Philadelphia. FirstGlance Films has produced more than fifty festivals in Philadelphia and Los Angeles. In addition to producing its award-winning bi-coastal film festivals, FirstGlance promotes and champions indie filmmakers year-round using the supportindiefilm hashtag on social media. For more information, please visit firstglancefilms.com.
