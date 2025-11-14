FirstGlance Philadelphia Film Festival Announces Call for Entries for 29th Annual Event New Submission Categories for 2026 Include AI, Animation, and International

FirstGlance Film Festival, a leader in mid-sized film festivals and North America’s first bi-coastal festival held annually in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, is excited to announce its official call for entries for the annual Philadelphia Festival scheduled for May 7-10, 2026, at the Film Society Bourse, 400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia, Pa.