Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of Looking Out of Windows – An Autobiography of Basil
Oxford, United Kingdom, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- About Looking Out of Windows – An Autobiography of Basil:
The extraordinary memoir of a boy named Basil, growing up in the shadows of the Welsh Valleys during the 1960s and 70s. At once hilarious, heartbreaking, and disarmingly honest, this coming-of-age tale chronicles the formative years of a sensitive, imaginative child navigating grief, isolation, and the absurdities of the British education system.
Basil’s world is upended when his beloved father dies unexpectedly. What follows is a harrowing descent into school phobia, triggered by a cruel teacher and a system incapable of compassion. From the indignities of being wrongly lumped with the “B” stream, to the bizarre threats of borstal, Basil’s journey is one of both silent suffering and comic resilience.
But amidst the darkness, there is light—music, literature, and the fierce love of a mother who sacrifices everything for her children. As Basil discovers his passion for drama and girls, he begins to carve out a new identity, learning to survive—and even thrive—on his own terms.
Written with the narrative flair of Dylan Thomas and the humanity of Alan Bennett, Looking Out of Windows is a moving, unforgettable memoir of lost innocence, found courage, and the power of looking out—when looking in was too painful.
A story for anyone who has ever felt different, left behind, or lost in a world that didn’t understand.
Looking Out of Windows – An Autobiography of Basil is available in multiple formats worldwide:
362 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 9781805880950 & 9781805881063
Hardback: ISBN-13: 9781805881070
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.31 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FQJP1CW3
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LOOW
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Categories