LeanHash Announces Mobile Cloud Mining Platform for BTC, XRP, and ETH Holders
New York, NY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The cryptocurrency market has experienced significant volatility in recent months, with fluctuating values across major digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Ethereum (ETH). In response to this environment, LeanHash has launched a mobile-based cloud mining platform designed to make digital asset mining more accessible and energy-efficient.
The LeanHash smartphone mining application enables users to participate in blockchain computing without the need for costly hardware or high energy consumption. According to the company, the model uses mobile technology to facilitate distributed computing and supports environmentally sustainable mining powered by renewable energy sources.
LeanHash states that its platform allows users worldwide to take part in cloud-based mining activities through their mobile devices. The company describes its approach as promoting wider participation in blockchain development through low-cost, energy-efficient technology.
The company reports that it has deployed computing centers in more than 70 regions and has operated for over eight years. LeanHash further notes that its platform employs SSL encryption, cold wallet storage, and other protective measures. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom and indicates that it maintains legal registration and compliance certifications.
LeanHash supports multiple cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, SOL, and BNB.
Official website: https://leanhash.com
Email: info@leanhash.com
