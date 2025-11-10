U.S. Digital Asset Platform Relaunches XRP Rewards Card; Fort Miner Introduces New Cloud Mining Program
New York, NY, November 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A U.S.-based digital asset platform has announced the relaunch of its XRP rewards debit card for the U.S. market, expanding connections between traditional finance and the digital asset ecosystem.
At the same time, Fort Miner, a global cloud computing and blockchain infrastructure company, has introduced a new Bitcoin mining program designed to simplify participation in digital asset mining. The platform allows users to engage in mining operations without the need for specialized hardware or technical experience.
According to Fort Miner, its AI-powered mining system is part of its broader effort to make blockchain participation more accessible and sustainable. The company utilizes renewable energy data centers in Northern Europe and Africa to support its operations.
Industry observers note that the combination of digital payment tools and cloud-based mining services represents an ongoing trend toward integrated blockchain applications.
Why Fort Miner?
Fort Miner emphasizes compliance with international financial regulations, transparency, and user control over their accounts. The company states that its operations are protected by enterprise-level digital security, including encryption and multi-factor authentication.
Its cloud mining services support multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and others, enabling users in more than 100 countries to participate.
Fort Miner reports that it is backed by strategic industry partners and is committed to the use of renewable energy and responsible computing practices.
About Fort Miner
Fort Miner is a U.K.-based blockchain infrastructure and cloud mining company providing compliant and secure computing services for global users. The company’s mission is to make blockchain technology accessible and sustainable through advanced computing solutions and green-energy deployment.
For more information, visit: www.fortminer.com.
Contact
Fort MinerContact
44 7909230893
