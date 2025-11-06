LaVonda Mathis’s Newly Released “He Turned It into a Blessing!: An incarceration memoir” is a Powerful and Inspiring Testimony of Faith and Transformation
“He Turned It into a Blessing!: An incarceration memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaVonda Mathis is a heartfelt account demonstrating how God can turn even the darkest circumstances into a source of hope and blessing.
Plainsboro, NJ, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “He Turned It into a Blessing!: An incarceration memoir”: a compelling and inspirational story of faith, resilience, and redemption. “He Turned It into a Blessing!: An incarceration memoir” is the creation of published author, LaVonda Mathis, who was born and raised in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She excelled in track, gymnastics, African dance, tap, ballet, and most recently, acting and writing. She is the mother of two sons, two grandsons, and four godchildren. She relocated to the New York area in 2023 and currently resides in Brooklyn.
She wrote this book to let readers know how God can use you even at the most inopportune times. She would like her readers to know that your circumstances do not define who you are. If you believe, you can achieve, because with God, all things are possible.
Mathis shares, “This is a personal account of how God can use anyone in any situation. Even through incarceration, disbelief, and your most broken moments, he can turn the very thing that’s supposed to keep you down into a marvelous testimony and blessing. LaVonda’s story is just that. There are several more books inside her journey. But don’t be fooled—this small book of truths and tribulations proves to be an inspirational read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaVonda Mathis’s new book offers readers a message of hope and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “He Turned It into a Blessing!: An incarceration memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Turned It into a Blessing!: An incarceration memoir”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
She wrote this book to let readers know how God can use you even at the most inopportune times. She would like her readers to know that your circumstances do not define who you are. If you believe, you can achieve, because with God, all things are possible.
Mathis shares, “This is a personal account of how God can use anyone in any situation. Even through incarceration, disbelief, and your most broken moments, he can turn the very thing that’s supposed to keep you down into a marvelous testimony and blessing. LaVonda’s story is just that. There are several more books inside her journey. But don’t be fooled—this small book of truths and tribulations proves to be an inspirational read.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaVonda Mathis’s new book offers readers a message of hope and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “He Turned It into a Blessing!: An incarceration memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Turned It into a Blessing!: An incarceration memoir”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories