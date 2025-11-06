Author Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger’s Newly Released "Push Until You Win" is a Powerful Series That Aims to Encourage Readers to Strive for Their Dreams No Matter the Odds

“Push Until You Win” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger is a poignant and compelling exploration of how anyone can achieve their goals in life through perseverance and faith in the Lord. Inspired by her own journey, Hagger shares the tools and advice to help lift readers up through the chaos to live a life of purpose and fulfillment.