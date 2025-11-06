Author Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger’s Newly Released "Push Until You Win" is a Powerful Series That Aims to Encourage Readers to Strive for Their Dreams No Matter the Odds
“Push Until You Win” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger is a poignant and compelling exploration of how anyone can achieve their goals in life through perseverance and faith in the Lord. Inspired by her own journey, Hagger shares the tools and advice to help lift readers up through the chaos to live a life of purpose and fulfillment.
Beaumont, TX, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Push Until You Win”: a riveting guidebook to help readers feel empowered as they pursue the individual destinies that God has planned for them. “Push Until You Win” is the creation of published author Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger, who holds a BA in journalism English from University of Houston School of Communications, a certification of childcare development from Lamar University, and worked for nineteen-years with Houston Lighting and Power Company.
“I have not written this book to promote me but to encourage you to quit delaying the unavoidable,” shares Hagger. “I also wrote this book for those of you out there to get your faith stirred up enough to begin to do what God has anointed, appointed, and approved you to do in the kingdom of God at this end-time hour. You are just going to have to step out in faith and obey God. You already know you have heard from God. You already know what He has assigned you to do. You already know where He has assigned you to go. The ball is in your court. Now is the time to step out and begin to fulfill your destiny. Every ‘Let’s Be Real’ I have documented lets me know God was with us every step of the way, and He will be with you. Every move we made was a corresponding act of obedience in faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teacher Evelyn J. Hagger’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to see others fulfill their calling and complete their assignment before Jesus returns. Drawing from the author’s own personal background, as well as her experiences as a teacher and spiritual leader, “Push Until You Win” aims to help people to live as victors and not victims in the wonderful grace and goodness of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Push Until You Win” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Push Until You Win”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
