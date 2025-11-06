Author Veronika Zhidkov’s Newly Released "Leadership in a Nutshell" is a Poignant Guide to Help Leaders Unlock Their Full Potential Through Timeless Biblical Principles

“Leadership in a Nutshell” from Christian Faith Publishing author Veronika Zhidkov is an insightful guide that aims to help readers become more effective leaders through incorporating Biblical truths and practices into their leadership approach. With a focus on Scriptural text to help bolster each topic, Zhidkov’s approach will help unlock one’s true potential as a godly leader.