Author Veronika Zhidkov’s Newly Released "Leadership in a Nutshell" is a Poignant Guide to Help Leaders Unlock Their Full Potential Through Timeless Biblical Principles
“Leadership in a Nutshell” from Christian Faith Publishing author Veronika Zhidkov is an insightful guide that aims to help readers become more effective leaders through incorporating Biblical truths and practices into their leadership approach. With a focus on Scriptural text to help bolster each topic, Zhidkov’s approach will help unlock one’s true potential as a godly leader.
New York, NY, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Leadership in a Nutshell”: an engaging guide to help readers become more effective leaders by becoming their best selves and leading with grace and wisdom. “Leadership in a Nutshell” is the creation of published author Veronika Zhidkov, a dedicated mother of five and experienced entrepreneur.
Author Veronika Zhidkov’s extensive business background brings practical life skills and a strong work ethic into her children’s learning. As a ministry leader, she offers support and guidance to her community, nurturing spiritual growth and a sense of belonging. Veronika’s commitment to her family, faith, and community is a source of inspiration to many.
“Unlock your potential as a godly leader by embracing timeless biblical principles,” writes Zhidkov. “This guide offers a holistic approach to leadership, integrating mind, body, and spirit with economic, social, and environmental considerations.
“Engage in a deep self-reflection and work on yourself to grow into a mature leader in ministry, family, or the workplace through tailored biblical principles and scripture reflection. Key topics include management, networking, respect, prayer, and self discipline with each chapter featuring scriptures for personal renewal and transformation into Christ’s image.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Veronika Zhidkov’s new book will help readers in their aim to become a beacon of light, guiding others to Christ by helping them to understand their values, motivations, and authentic self to present themselves effectively and build a brighter future.
Consumers can purchase “Leadership in a Nutshell” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Leadership in a Nutshell”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
