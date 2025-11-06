Author John N.’s Newly Released "John's Story" is a Powerful True Account of How the Author Navigated His Grief and Raising His Family in the Wake of His Wife’s Passing

“John's Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author John N. is a poignant and engaging autobiographical account that follows the author’s journey as he recounts the trials he endured after the passing of his wife. From dealing with his grief to being there for his children, John’s tale is a story of family, healing, and strength that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.