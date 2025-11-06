David R. Dee’s Newly Released "Kid’s and K9s" is a Heartwarming Guide to Building Lifelong Bonds Between Children and Their Canine Companions
“Kid’s and K9s: Making Your Furry Friend Happy from Head to Tail!” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R. Dee is an engaging resource that blends decades of dog-training expertise with heartfelt encouragement, helping families raise happy, well-loved pets while teaching children responsibility, empathy, and joy.
Linwood, MI, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Kid’s and K9s: Making Your Furry Friend Happy from Head to Tail!”: a delightful and practical guide for families welcoming a dog into their home, designed to show how children and pets can grow together in love, learning, and happiness. “Kid’s and K9s: Making Your Furry Friend Happy from Head to Tail!” is the creation of published author, David R. Dee, who has spent more than sixty years working with dogs of all sizes, breeds, and backgrounds. Over the course of his life, he has personally raised, trained, and socialized more than twenty-five family dogs and, as a professional trainer for fifteen years, has worked with over eight thousand dogs. His experience spans nearly every aspect of the canine world, including basic obedience, hunting, K9 search and rescue, therapy, service, and protection training.
Known for his deep love of dogs, Dee views himself not only as a man’s best friend but as a true friend to dogs. His work and writing are dedicated to sharing that love, encouraging families and children to embrace the unique joy and devotion that comes from raising and caring for a happy dog. He believes that no other animal equals the dog’s capacity for affection, and through his book, he hopes to inspire parents and children alike to experience the unconditional bond between kids and their four-legged companions.
David R. Dee shares, “Kids and K9s are wonderfully and remarkably suited to enjoy a friendship together! As a younger or older child learns both the responsibilities and the rewards of owning and loving their canine companion, that boy or girl will treasure the memories they make with their furry, four-legged friend for the rest of their life.
As moms and dads, along with their sons and daughters, welcome a puppy or adult dog into their family life, they will experience life-enhancing challenges and continual happy adventures that will bring a smile to their faces as humans, knowing that together they have made their dog happy from head to tail!
This book is written to help parents and their children learn about the world of domestic dogs so that, as a family, they will know how to prepare themselves to provide for a canine companion welcomed into the embrace of their loving arms!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David R. Dee’s new book is an uplifting resource that blends practical dog care with timeless lessons of love, responsibility, and family connection.
Consumers can purchase “Kid’s and K9s: Making Your Furry Friend Happy from Head to Tail!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kid’s and K9s: Making Your Furry Friend Happy from Head to Tail!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
