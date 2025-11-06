David R. Dee’s Newly Released "Kid’s and K9s" is a Heartwarming Guide to Building Lifelong Bonds Between Children and Their Canine Companions

“Kid’s and K9s: Making Your Furry Friend Happy from Head to Tail!” from Christian Faith Publishing author David R. Dee is an engaging resource that blends decades of dog-training expertise with heartfelt encouragement, helping families raise happy, well-loved pets while teaching children responsibility, empathy, and joy.