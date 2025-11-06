Richard L. Lauby’s Newly Released “The Conspiracy Beyond AI” is a Thrilling Exploration of Technology, Faith, and the Battle for Humanity’s Soul

“The Conspiracy Beyond AI” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard L. Lauby is a gripping fusion of science fiction and spiritual allegory that follows one man’s perilous journey from oppression to freedom, and from humanity to transhumanity, as he faces the ultimate confrontation between good and evil.