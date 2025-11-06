Richard L. Lauby’s Newly Released “The Conspiracy Beyond AI” is a Thrilling Exploration of Technology, Faith, and the Battle for Humanity’s Soul
“The Conspiracy Beyond AI” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard L. Lauby is a gripping fusion of science fiction and spiritual allegory that follows one man’s perilous journey from oppression to freedom, and from humanity to transhumanity, as he faces the ultimate confrontation between good and evil.
Quinta Gorda, FL, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Conspiracy Beyond AI”: a riveting and thought-provoking novel that delves into the moral and spiritual implications of merging man with machine. “The Conspiracy Beyond AI” is the creation of published author, Richard L. Lauby, who received his master’s degree from Azusa Pacific University. He has written hundreds of articles for various causes and organizations. The seven books he’s authored, all present avenues to find inspiration and new depths of meaning for our lives. The Conspiracy Beyond AI is his first novel in this fiction series that plunges the reader into coping with the transhuman.
Richard and his wife, Donna, live in Punta Gorda, Florida. They have four children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Richard L. Lauby shares, “Rod risks his life as a stowaway on a Mexican oil tanker, to flee the oppression of Cuba for the freedom of America. After bloody fights and frightening confrontations, he arrives at the border. Once in the US, he eventually finds a dream job working for NeuroVista, where they promise people health, wealth, and power. The company is able to implant computer chips in the brains of individuals that are mated to the master computer creating a truly transhuman. While on an infamous island, some struggle and others die in their attempt to escape the ultimate confrontation with good and evil.
Can Rod and the Angelina he loves confront this machine of oppression in time? Only if they experience their own transformation can they make the decisions that will deliver mankind. When they confront the powers of heaven and hell, their cosmic choice will determine our demise or our deliverance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard L. Lauby’s new book presents a powerful blend of speculative fiction and spiritual reflection, challenging readers to consider the dangers of technological domination and the enduring strength of faith, love, and human will.
Consumers can purchase “The Conspiracy Beyond AI” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online where they can order a physical copy as well as find the digital audiobook version, at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Conspiracy Beyond AI”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
