Chadney Duncan-Pauley’s New Book, "The Princess and Her Knight," Follows a Young Princess Who Leaves Her Betrothed at the Altar to Live a Life of Her Own Design
North Hollywood, CA, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Chadney Duncan-Pauley, a life coach who lives in North Hollywood with her son, husband, and fur babies, has completed her most recent book, “The Princess and Her Knight”: a gripping novel that centers around a princess who makes the difficult choice to run away from her arranged marriage to truly experience life before becoming a wife.
Duncan-Pauley begins her tale, “The princess reluctantly took the hand of the noble knight who stood before her in holy matrimony. He was a good man and brave, but the princess had other plans for her life. She wanted to be free to roam the countryside and see how the peasants lived. Marrying a knight would not warrant this behavior. She would have to stay in the Kingdom of Angora and rally around her husband as he went on voyages to conquer local entities. She didn’t want any part of that life, and now here she was standing in front of her betrothed, ready to say her vows.
“‘I can’t do this,’ she whispered to the royal knight for he was also of noble birth.
“There was a pause, and she could hear her own heartbeat. She felt it hard to breathe.
“‘Wait, what did you just say?’ the knight asked, leaning toward his bride.
“‘I cannot marry you.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Chadney Duncan-Pauley’s book is the first in a planned series, and will captivate readers as they follow along on Princess Jezebel’s adventures to discover who she truly is, and live a life of freedom she has always desired. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Princess and Her Knight” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Princess and Her Knight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
