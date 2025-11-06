Jeanne M. Perdue’s New Book, "Dillon the Dawdler," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Slow Moving Armadillo Who Must Find a Way to Cross the Street Safely
Houston, TX, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeanne M. Perdue, who worked for four decades in the Houston oil and gas industry as a chemist, librarian, journalist, and technical writer, has published her first children's book, “Dillon the Dawdler”, a captivating story that follows Dillon, a slow moving armadillo who is not allowed to cross the street, but is determined to do so like all his other animal friends.
“Dillon is an armadillo who is so slow that his mother won’t let him cross the street,” writes Perdue. “He asks his friends how they cross the street, but Dillon can’t do those things. He finally plans a way to cross safely by focusing on what he CAN do.”
Published by Fulton Books, “Dillon the Dawdler” will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Dillon’s journey to focus on his strengths and discover his own unique methods for accomplishing his goals. With vibrant artwork and a cast of colorful characters to bring Perdue’s story to life, “Dillon the Dawdler” is sure to delight young readers, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dillon the Dawdler” at bookstores everywhere, or online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, the Apple iTunes store, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
