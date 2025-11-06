Author San Acosta’s New Book, “Awaken the Lion Within: We Are the Temple Where God's Spirit Dwells,” is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Resilience, and Transformation

Covenant Books announces the release of “Awaken the Lion Within: We Are the Temple Where God's Spirit Dwells” by San Acosta—an eye-opening, spirit-stirring book that reveals how faith in God can turn trials into triumphs. With raw honesty and hope, Acosta shares her journey of surrender, healing, and inner strength, offering readers the tools to rebuild their lives, walk in peace, and awaken their God-given potential.