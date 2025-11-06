Author San Acosta’s New Book, “Awaken the Lion Within: We Are the Temple Where God's Spirit Dwells,” is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Resilience, and Transformation
Covenant Books announces the release of “Awaken the Lion Within: We Are the Temple Where God's Spirit Dwells” by San Acosta—an eye-opening, spirit-stirring book that reveals how faith in God can turn trials into triumphs. With raw honesty and hope, Acosta shares her journey of surrender, healing, and inner strength, offering readers the tools to rebuild their lives, walk in peace, and awaken their God-given potential.
Denton, TX, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- San Acosta, an author, speaker, and innovator—along with being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother—has completed her new book, “Awaken the Lion Within: We Are the Temple Where God's Spirit Dwells.” This heartfelt and inspiring work explores how her faith in God transformed years of trials into a story of victory and healing, offering encouragement to all who long for peace, purpose, and spiritual renewal.
“‘Awaken the Lion Within’ was born after a lifelong journey full of trials,” shares Acosta. “I understood clearly that the sufferings in life are only trials sent to train you, to teach you, to transform your fears into power, and your pain into strength. I stopped looking for approval from others and took time to look within for answers. I learned the power of surrendering all I can’t control to the One who can control all—my Creator. God has given us the ability to receive the fulfillment of all His promises and much more, if only we move out of the way and let Him guide and direct our paths.”
“This book is a call to action and a testimony—an honest account of how Acosta walked in faith, holding God’s hand and trusting fully in His guidance. By letting go of the past and surrendering to God’s will, she found the peace she had been searching for her entire life: a peace that surpasses all understanding and can only come from Him.
“Readers will be encouraged to discover the power of letting go of what no longer serves their purpose, healing their inner child, and realizing that it can be done regardless of past pain or upbringing. Acosta challenges readers to become all that God intends—overcomers, resilient and unstoppable, soldiers of God’s army.”
“This book is my roar,” Acosta adds. “It’s proof that no matter the battle, faith can awaken the lion within you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, San Acosta’s new book will help to show readers how, through opening themselves up to God’s love, power, and guidance, one can always endure whatever life throws their way.
Readers can purchase “Awaken the Lion Within: We Are the Temple Where God's Spirit Dwells” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
