TechGuilds and Kajoo.ai Appoint XM Cloud Founding Architect Andy Cohen as Head of AI Engineering & Agentic Experience
Toronto, Canada, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TechGuilds Consulting Inc. and Kajoo.ai today announced the appointment of Andy Cohen—the founding architect of Sitecore XM Cloud—as Head of AI Engineering & Agentic Experience. Cohen will lead Kajoo’s AI-native, agentic product capabilities and delivery accelerators across enterprise digital experience programs spanning Sitecore, Optimizely, Adobe Experience Manager, Contentstack, and modern composable stacks.
Kajoo.ai’s next chapter, Kajoo Agentic, introduces a state-of-the-art agentic delivery pod—specialized AI agents (Architect, Developer, QA, PM, Content Ops) that plan, build, test, and ship digital experiences. The platform provides secure interfaces, permissioning and eventing, delivery telemetry, and a production-ready XM Cloud reference starter to speed redesigns, migrations, marketing operations, and design-to-code—improving speed, quality, and predictability for enterprise teams and partners.
“Andy’s XM Cloud DNA and product-first mindset are exactly what Kajoo and TechGuilds need to redefine how DX is delivered and shipped,” said Nabil Orfali, CEO & Founder of TechGuilds and Kajoo.ai. “With his leadership, Kajoo Agentic will set a new standard for AI-powered delivery across Sitecore and the broader composable ecosystem.”
“This age of AI is truly exciting,” said Andy Cohen, Head of AI Engineering & Agentic Experience, Kajoo.ai & TechGuilds. “I’m focused on advancing the next generation of agentic experience—where intelligent systems act as true collaborators, empowering teams to build faster and think bigger.”
In his role, Cohen will:
Lead AI engineering strategy and agentic experience patterns for enterprise DXP programs.
Architect and evolve Kajoo Agentic, defining secure interfaces, guardrails, and delivery telemetry, and shipping a reference implementation for XM Cloud with extensibility to other DXPs.
Launch best-practice frameworks (“golden paths”) and reusable accelerators that reduce cycle time and risk for customers and partners.
About Kajoo.ai
Kajoo.ai is an Agentic DX platform that accelerates digital experience delivery. Kajoo’s multi-agent pod enables teams to plan, build, test, and ship sites and migrations across leading DXPs—turning designs and backlogs into production-ready components and code with measurable gains in speed, quality, and cost. Learn more at https://kajoo.ai.
About TechGuilds Consulting
TechGuilds is a boutique consultancy specializing in digital experience solutions across Sitecore, Optimizely, Adobe Experience Manager, Contentstack, and composable architectures. TechGuilds helps enterprises modernize platforms, migrate at scale, and deliver outcomes with price, quality, and speed. Learn more at https://techguilds.com.
