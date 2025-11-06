Author Andrea Hansen’s New Book, "Beyond the Fence," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Maple Leaf’s Adventure to See the World After Falling from His Tree
Recent release “Beyond the Fence” from Covenant Books author Andrea Hansen is a charming tale that centers around Eric, a maple leaf who knows he must soon leave his tree as fall arrives. One windy day, Eric decides to let go of his branch, hoping to see more of the town, setting out on a grand adventure to achieve his dreams.
Walnut Grove, MO, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Hansen, resides in southwest Missouri with her husband. She enjoys spending time with her sons, traveling, and spreading the love of Jesus. Her new book, “Beyond the Fence”: is a riveting story of a maple leaf who desires to see the world and isn’t afraid to take a risk to do it.
“Fall is near; and Eric, the maple leaf, knows he must soon leave the tree,” writes Hansen. “Will he fall somewhere safe and warm? Will he fall somewhere quiet, in a pile with his friends?
“Eric has seen a lot from the top of his tree, and he wants to make the most of his journey. Follow along as the wind blows him high and low, and you may find yourself watching for the right breeze to carry you to your dreams!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrea Hansen’s new book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Eric’s exciting journey. With colorful artwork to help bring Hansen’s story to life, “Beyond the Fence” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to follow their hearts just like Eric does.
Readers can purchase “Beyond the Fence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
