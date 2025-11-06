Author Andrea Hansen’s New Book, "Beyond the Fence," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Maple Leaf’s Adventure to See the World After Falling from His Tree

Recent release “Beyond the Fence” from Covenant Books author Andrea Hansen is a charming tale that centers around Eric, a maple leaf who knows he must soon leave his tree as fall arrives. One windy day, Eric decides to let go of his branch, hoping to see more of the town, setting out on a grand adventure to achieve his dreams.