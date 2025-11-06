Author Anne C. Ewers’s New Book "The Mentor's Gift" is a Riveting Account That Explores the Vital Role That Mentorship Has Had in Shaping the Author’s Career in the Arts
Recent release “The Mentor's Gift: One of America's foremost arts leaders draws lessons from her storied career” from Page Publishing author Anne C. Ewers is a fascinating memoir that shares examples from the author’s career as an opera stage director and arts organization leader to define and explain the importance of mentorship in one’s professional and personal life.
Philadelphia, PA, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anne C. Ewers, who has served as general director of Boston Lyric Opera, assistant stage director for San Francisco Opera, and as president and CEO of both Kimmel Center Inc. in Philadelphia and of Utah Symphony and Opera, has completed her new book, “The Mentor's Gift: One of America's foremost arts leaders draws lessons from her storied career”: a compelling memoir that highlights the invaluable lessons the author learned throughout her career as both a mentee and mentor, highlighting the importance that the right mentorship can hold for one’s future.
Renowned performing arts industry leader and opera stage director responsible for the transformations of key American cultural arts institutions, Anne Ewers completed the largest and most prestigious organizational merger in the industry and founded the renowned Deer Valley Music Festival. Anne has worked with Placido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, Leontine Price, and Joan Sutherland, among other global artists. Anne Ewers’s forty-four-year career was itself transformed by thirty-one mentors in fields ranging from arts administration to psychology to corporate leadership to politics. Ewers has directed operas across the US and Canada, Israel, and New Zealand.
“The Mentor’s Gift: One of America’s Foremost Arts Leaders Draws Lessons from Her Storied Career” is the first professional memoir to be structured around developing and defining the concept of mentorship through lived experience. The work of one of America’s most respected arts professionals, it bequeaths to the reader the lessons learned during more than four decades being mentored by corporate CEOs, psychologists, art consultants, artists, financial and legal experts, and even a “corporate shaman.” As a work of practical guidance, the book is indispensable to the professional, at any career stage, who wants to learn how to choose a mentor, how to use and make the most of a mentor, and how to sustain a mentoring relationship.
“The Mentor’s Gift” achieves all this through memoir-style narrative dramatic enough for the field of opera, where the author spent nearly three decades as an opera stage director. These are stories of perseverance, artistic inspiration, travel, and the challenge of working with international stars. Drawing on a career that spanned the US and Canada, coast to coast, along with New Zealand and Israel, the drama only deepens as the author transitions into leading arts organizations, where she must face nearly insurmountable financial obstacles, bankruptcies, mergers, demanding and ego-driven board members, competitors, and bullying stakeholders. Trying to please donors and audiences, dance around politicians, and innovate, using the performing arts to pose questions of justice, the author reveals for the reader the indispensable nature of mentorship.
“I love mentoring, and now that I am retired, I can finally devote myself to mentorship,” writes Ewers. “Each of my mentees is special, requiring different styles, different approaches, and different responses to their individual needs. I love the process of figuring out how to creatively and meaningfully mentor each one. Helping others find their path, discover solutions, and achieve their goals is tremendously rewarding for me, and each time, I learn and gain so much too. Best of all is that I am now able to give the mentor’s gift, the same gift that transformed me.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anne C. Ewers’s engaging series will help professionals in any setting better understand what a mentorship can do for them as both a mentor and mentee, offering the author’s own reflections on twenty-five years of being a mentor. Deeply personal and enlightening, “The Mentor’s Gift” is a testament to the indispensable nature of a mentorship in building a successful career in the arts and beyond.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Mentor's Gift: One of America's foremost arts leaders draws lessons from her storied career” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
