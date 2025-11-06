Author Anne C. Ewers’s New Book "The Mentor's Gift" is a Riveting Account That Explores the Vital Role That Mentorship Has Had in Shaping the Author’s Career in the Arts

Recent release “The Mentor's Gift: One of America's foremost arts leaders draws lessons from her storied career” from Page Publishing author Anne C. Ewers is a fascinating memoir that shares examples from the author’s career as an opera stage director and arts organization leader to define and explain the importance of mentorship in one’s professional and personal life.