Author Robert A. Goodman MSW’s New Book, “A Life of Advocacy: Your Guide to Advocacy,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Advocating for Oneself in the Current Political Climate
Recent release “A Life of Advocacy: Your Guide to Advocacy” from Page Publishing author Robert A. Goodman MSW is a compelling and invaluable tool for those seeking to better understand how to advocate for oneself in any setting, focusing on advocating for legislation that would affect one’s wellbeing or one’s community.
Boca Raton, FL, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert A. Goodman MSW, a social worker and community organizer for over fifty years, has completed his new book, “A Life of Advocacy: Your Guide to Advocacy”: an enlightening guide that provides readers with the tools they need to become true advocates for themselves and others.
“The current political environment makes it important to know advocacy skills,” writes Goodman. “There are always issues that require one to be an advocate. This book gives you those skills and teaches you how the legislative process works. Anyone can be an advocate regarding issues of concern to them. The information in this book can be applied in any state. Learn who your elected officials are and get to know them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert A. Goodman MSW’s impactful guide, though primarily focused on Florida’s legislative system as that is the author’s state of residency, can be applied to any state’s protective and advocacy systems that serve people with disabilities. Drawing on the author’s years of experience as a community organizer, “A Life of Advocacy” is a powerful resource that can help readers of any background navigate the confusing path of advocacy in today’s modern age of political chaos.
