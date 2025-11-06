Author Comfort Alorh’s New Book, "The Digital Self," Offers a Compelling Look at How One’s Self-Perception and Identity Can Change with Today’s Ever Growing Technology

Recent release “The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI” from Page Publishing author Comfort Alorh explores how technology affects one’s self-perception, social interaction, and personal identity. Blending psychological theory with practical examples, Alorh illustrates how technology can ultimately influence human behavior.