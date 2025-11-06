Author Comfort Alorh’s New Book, "The Digital Self," Offers a Compelling Look at How One’s Self-Perception and Identity Can Change with Today’s Ever Growing Technology
Recent release “The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI” from Page Publishing author Comfort Alorh explores how technology affects one’s self-perception, social interaction, and personal identity. Blending psychological theory with practical examples, Alorh illustrates how technology can ultimately influence human behavior.
McKinney, TX, November 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Comfort Alorh, a technology strategist, product manager, and researcher with a deep passion for exploring the intersection of digital transformation and human behavior, has completed their new book, “The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI”: a fascinating read that explores the ways in which one’s identities and worldview can be greatly influenced by an ever-expanding digital landscape.
With a background in product management and project management, author Comfort Alorh has worked across fintech, e-commerce, and social impact sectors, driving innovation and leveraging technology to enhance user experiences. Through extensive research on digital identity and the evolving self in the age of social media, Comfort Alorh brings a thought-provoking perspective on how technology shapes one’s perceptions, interactions, and sense of self. When not analyzing digital trends, the author enjoys writing for tech publications, mentoring emerging product leaders, and exploring new advancements in gamification and user engagement.
“In an era where our lives are increasingly intertwined with digital platforms, ‘The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI’ explores the profound impact of technology on self-perception, social interaction, and personal identity,” writes Alorh. “This book delves into the evolution of the ‘digital self,’ examining how social media, online communities, and virtual spaces have reshaped the way we present ourselves and engage with the world.
“Blending psychological theories with real-world examples, this book unpacks the dynamics of online self-expression, social validation, and digital reputation. It navigates the tensions between authenticity and curation, the pressures of social comparison, and the shifting boundaries between our real and virtual identities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Comfort Alorh’s engaging series is the culmination of years of study, professional experience, and a keen interest in how digital spaces redefine one’s reality. For anyone curious about how technology influences human behavior or for those looking to understand their own digital presence more deeply, “The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI” is a thought-provoking and insightful journey into the future of identity in a hyper-connected world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With a background in product management and project management, author Comfort Alorh has worked across fintech, e-commerce, and social impact sectors, driving innovation and leveraging technology to enhance user experiences. Through extensive research on digital identity and the evolving self in the age of social media, Comfort Alorh brings a thought-provoking perspective on how technology shapes one’s perceptions, interactions, and sense of self. When not analyzing digital trends, the author enjoys writing for tech publications, mentoring emerging product leaders, and exploring new advancements in gamification and user engagement.
“In an era where our lives are increasingly intertwined with digital platforms, ‘The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI’ explores the profound impact of technology on self-perception, social interaction, and personal identity,” writes Alorh. “This book delves into the evolution of the ‘digital self,’ examining how social media, online communities, and virtual spaces have reshaped the way we present ourselves and engage with the world.
“Blending psychological theories with real-world examples, this book unpacks the dynamics of online self-expression, social validation, and digital reputation. It navigates the tensions between authenticity and curation, the pressures of social comparison, and the shifting boundaries between our real and virtual identities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Comfort Alorh’s engaging series is the culmination of years of study, professional experience, and a keen interest in how digital spaces redefine one’s reality. For anyone curious about how technology influences human behavior or for those looking to understand their own digital presence more deeply, “The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI” is a thought-provoking and insightful journey into the future of identity in a hyper-connected world.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Digital Self: Redefining Identity in the Age of Social Media, Virtual Worlds, and AI” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories