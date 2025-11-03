Sommerfield Communications Re-Launches as Independent Corporate Communications Firm
Sommerfield, with 30-Year Track Record, was Acquired by Allison Worldwide in 2021; Principals Have Re-Launched Firm to Provide Thought Leadership Strategy and Execution, Crisis Counsel, C-Suite Communications and Content Development
New York, NY, November 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sommerfield Communications, a corporate, financial, crisis and institutional communications agency founded in 1995 and acquired by Allison Worldwide in early 2021 – has re-launched as an independently owned firm serving corporations, CEOs, thought leaders, investors, tech firms, nonprofits, professional services firms, entrepreneurs and authors.
“We’re extremely excited to be working with leading organizations to develop, refine and amplify a leadership voice that influences perception and action in ways that advance their most important reputational and business objectives,” said Frank Sommerfield, the firm’s founder.
“It’s especially rewarding to be moving forward with an independent Sommerfield Communications, version ‘2.0’, building on our added digital, documentary, narrative, podcast and social media expertise,” he added.
Sommerfield Communications’ current leadership team also includes Alan Ampolsk, managing director, a longstanding Sommerfield principal and former Allison executive vice president who is one of the industry’s most accomplished editorial practitioners; Ed Fanselow, managing director, a seasoned executive who has led communications at several Fortune 500 companies and was an Allison senior vice president; and Anthony Rossello, managing director, an award-winning filmmaker and creative director specializing in branded content, narrative storytelling and short-form documentaries for mission-driven organizations.
Initial clients of the re-launched agency are in the professional services, private investment and global nonprofit sectors.
Contact
Sommerfield Communications
Ed Fanselow
+1 847-899-5040
https://sommerfield.com
Ed Fanselow
+1 847-899-5040
https://sommerfield.com
