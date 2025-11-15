AlwaysBeSmile Empowers Independent Authors Worldwide with the Release of The eBook Publisher’s Handbook, a Complete Guide to Modern Digital Publishing
Bangladeshi author and musician AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) announces the official release of his new educational title, The eBook Publisher’s Handbook. Designed for aspiring authors and indie publishers, the book provides practical, step-by-step guidance on eBook creation, distribution, and author identity verification. Available globally (excluding Amazon), it simplifies digital publishing for first-time writers.
Fredericksburg, VA, November 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent author and musician AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) proudly announces the release of his new book, The eBook Publisher’s Handbook, a practical and insightful resource designed to help aspiring writers and independent publishers navigate the digital publishing world with confidence.
This comprehensive guide covers every step of the self-publishing journey—from manuscript preparation to digital distribution, author verification, and book promotion. Written in a clear and structured style, the handbook simplifies complex publishing processes, empowering creators to bring their ideas to life in professional eBook formats.
“The goal of this book is to give independent authors the clarity and confidence they need to publish successfully,” said AlwaysBeSmile. “Whether you’re releasing your first eBook or expanding your publishing career, this handbook will serve as your step-by-step roadmap.”
The eBook Publisher’s Handbook also includes chapters on metadata optimization, ISBN management, international marketplaces, and how to gain recognition on global author databases. With industry insights presented in simple language, the book is suitable for both beginners and professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the eBook industry.
Released on November 15, 2025, and priced at $0.99 USD, the book is available through Books2Read, Google Play Books, Apple Books, Kobo, and other digital bookstores.
