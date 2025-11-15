AlwaysBeSmile Empowers Independent Authors Worldwide with the Release of The eBook Publisher’s Handbook, a Complete Guide to Modern Digital Publishing

Bangladeshi author and musician AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) announces the official release of his new educational title, The eBook Publisher’s Handbook. Designed for aspiring authors and indie publishers, the book provides practical, step-by-step guidance on eBook creation, distribution, and author identity verification. Available globally (excluding Amazon), it simplifies digital publishing for first-time writers.