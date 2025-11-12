USA Movie Cars Expands Movie Car Rental Network with New Mexico Picture Cars and Vegas Picture Cars
USA Movie Cars launches New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars, adding 100s of Picture Cars to its Movie Car Rental network. Now 1,000+ vehicles serve AZ, NM & NV via Arizona Picture Cars, New Mexico Picture Cars & Vegas Picture Cars. No LA shipping needed—local Movie Cars ready for Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Vegas & Reno shoots. Car owners list free & earn on every rental.
Phoenix, AZ, November 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- USA Movie Cars, a top provider of authentic Movie Cars and Picture Car Rental services nationwide, launches New Mexico Picture Cars and Vegas Picture Cars websites. These platforms boost the Southwest Movie Car Rental fleet, adding hundreds of Picture Cars across Nevada, New Mexico, and Arizona.
Joining flagship Arizona Picture Cars, the trio now offers over 1,000 production-ready Picture Cars: classic muscle, vintage sedans, police, military, emergency, exotics, and period props.
“No more shipping from LA,” says CEO Rob Rutledge. “Filmmakers in Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Reno access local Movie Cars instantly with full on-set support.”
The move aligns with booming regional production: New Mexico’s $850M+ spend, Nevada’s commercial surge, and Arizona’s Western/sci-fi demand.
Vehicles are online for instant client review. Car owners register free on sites and earn money when their Picture Cars are rented for film, TV, or events.
Learn more at New Mexico Picture Cars and Vegas Picture Cars. Contact: Rob Rutledge - info @ usamoviecars .com (602) 882-2705.
Contact
Rob Rutledge
602-882-2705
https://usamoviecars.com
imdb.me/robrutledge
Categories