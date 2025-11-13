Veterans Expo 2025: a National Call to Stand with Those Who Served
On November 14, No Worker Left Behind is organizing virtual Veterans Expo 2025 with a focus on Care, Career, Connection for our Veterans. They can join for free from anywhere in United States. It is a multi dimensional event that will connect Veterans with employers, upskilling organizations, and other supporting organizations.
Boston, MA, November 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This November 14, No Worker Left Behind (NWLB) will host Veterans Expo 2025, a nationwide virtual event from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. EST uniting veterans, military families, employers, and community partners to honor service through action.
The online Expo offers more than resources — it’s a shared space to reconnect, learn, and open doors to opportunity. The event is free for veterans and accessible from anywhere in the United States.
Empowering Veterans Nationwide
For many service members, the transition from military to civilian life can be complex. The Veterans Expo 2025 aims to make that journey easier by providing practical tools, peer connections, and direct access to employers committed to hiring those who have served.
Attendees will gain access to:
Career & Hiring Hall: Meet veteran-ready employers and explore real career opportunities.
Services & Benefits Hall: Connect with organizations offering education, housing, wellness, and legal assistance.
Networking Lounges: Join conversations with mentors, peers, and leaders in veteran advocacy.
Live Workshops: Learn strategies for career growth, financial readiness, and post-service transition.
“The Veterans Expo 2025 is about honoring service with opportunity,” said Deeksha Joshi, President of No Worker Left Behind. “When a veteran thrives, a family strengthens, a community grows, and a workplace gains resilience. This is our collective call to give back.”
A Virtual Gathering With a Mission
By hosting the event virtually, NWLB ensures that veterans from all 50 states—including rural and remote communities—can participate without travel barriers. The platform includes mobile access, captioning, and live support for caregivers and military spouses.
Participation is open to:
Veterans and transitioning service members
Military spouses and dependents
Employers and recruiters
Nonprofits, educators, and service providers
Civilian supporters who want to contribute to the cause
Registration is free: www.noworkerleftbehind.org/pg/veteransexpo
A Call to Employers and Sponsors
NWLB invites employers and sponsors to step forward as allies by hosting virtual booths, offering speaking sessions, or sponsoring access for veterans. Partners gain direct visibility with skilled talent while demonstrating real commitment to the military community.
All sponsorships and employer partnerships directly sustain the Expo’s free access for veterans and their families.
About No Worker Left Behind
Founded in 2022, No Worker Left Behind (NWLB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating equitable career pathways for underserved populations, including veterans, women, youth, and underrepresented talent in emerging industries.
Through over 5,000 events across 24 communities, NWLB has supported more than 100,000 individuals nationwide, combining workforce innovation with heart. Its initiatives include the Knowledge Hub for lifelong learning, peer-led development programs, and the Work Congress Think Tank—a national forum addressing systemic workforce challenges.
“Our mission is simple,” Joshi said. “No one who’s served their country should struggle alone to build what’s next. We’re here to make sure every veteran has a fair shot at opportunity and belonging.”
Event Quick Facts
What: Veterans Expo & Job Fair (Virtual)
When: Friday, November 14, 2025 • 2:00–5:00 p.m. EST
Where: Online, open nationwide
Cost: Free for veterans, families, and supporters
Registration: www.noworkerleftbehind.org/pg/veteransexpo
Contact: partnerships.nwlb@gmail.com
No Worker Left Behind invites the public to join this Veterans Day in turning gratitude into impact — connecting talent, compassion, and opportunity under one digital roof. Because when veterans rise, America rises with them.
Contact
No Worker Left Behind Inc
Anshuman Dwivedi
617-368-0125
www.noworkerleftbehind.org
