Author Felix Washington’s New Book, "Felix the Metaphysical Cat," is a Fascinating Work That Touches on the Spiritual State of the World
Recent release “Felix the Metaphysical Cat” from Page Publishing author Felix Washington is a thought-provoking and insightful book that shares the author’s varied life experiences and perspectives.
San Francisco, CA, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Felix Washington, a lifelong avid reader, has completed his new book, “Felix the Metaphysical Cat”: an engaging and provocative work that encourages readers to broaden their worldview.
Author Felix Washington writes, “As I finish this book, the old building next door has been demolished. Now they are preparing the foundation for new condominiums. I see this as an excellent analogy of the world we are living in today in this new Age of Aquarius where old thoughts, beliefs, and traditions are being challenged, dismissed, and razed so a new place and way of living can be initiated. In construction, the dirtiest and most chaotic phase is the demolition and the foundation laying. And so it is with our lives at this point in time. But a new building—or in this case, a new society—needs to be built. And it should be built on a strong foundation of truth and knowledge cemented together with spirituality. As above, so below is a well-known metaphysical axiom. But in this Age of Aquarius (which is an air sign), the accuracy of this axiom will be played out here on this earthly stage. The spiritual world above is yearning to join us. As David Bowie said in “Starman,” But they can’t because they think they’ll blow our minds. And they will if our minds are unprepared for their onslaught. So let us ready our minds with the spiritual knowledge that we will need to bring about this union of man and the spiritual.”
Published by Page Publishing, Felix Washington’s eye-opening work shares the author’s unique observations of the state of the world.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase “Felix the Metaphysical Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
