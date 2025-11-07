Author John McGary’s New Book, "We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery," is a Riveting Sci-Fi Tale That Explores the Results of Mankind’s First Contact with an Alien Species
Recent release “We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery” from Page Publishing author John McGary follows the aftermath of mankind’s first contact with an advanced race of aliens who have been listening to humans for decades. As the two species begin to communicate, humanity finds itself reflecting on its own identities, past, and future.
Ludlow, ME, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John McGary, a twenty-year US Army veteran who served with distinction during Desert Storm and Operation Noble Eagle, has completed his new book, “We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery”: a compelling novel that centers around mankind’s first contact with an advanced alien society and the fascinating truths they discover about themselves through this otherworldly encounter.
With four years of active duty and sixteen in the National Guard, author John McGary’s experience brings a grounded realism to his writing. A lifelong martial artist, he holds over thirty years of training in Kenpo, Aikido, jujitsu, kickboxing, and traditional Irish fighting techniques. He is also an accomplished musician with an extensive original portfolio, blending his creative and analytical strengths. With an IQ of 168 and a deep passion for science and theology, McGary serves as an assistant pastor and pursues amateur research in cultural anthropology and fringe physics. He is a devoted husband and father of two, and his writing reflects his multifaceted life—rich with discipline, imagination, faith, and inquiry.
“‘We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery’ is a gripping blend of science fiction and spiritual intrigue,” writes McGary. “When a warp-capable vessel makes contact with a distant world, the crew of the Pathfinder discovers more than just alien life—they find a civilization that has been listening to Earth for decades. With eerie familiarity and humorous misunderstandings, first contact quickly becomes a mirror for humanity’s own struggles with history, faith, and identity.”
Published by Page Publishing, John McGary’s enthralling tale explores what happens when two intelligent species confront each other’s myths, mistakes, and meanings. Drawing on real science, military experience, and deep philosophical insight, “We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery” invites readers to ask what makes one an “alien” and what makes one a “human.”
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With four years of active duty and sixteen in the National Guard, author John McGary’s experience brings a grounded realism to his writing. A lifelong martial artist, he holds over thirty years of training in Kenpo, Aikido, jujitsu, kickboxing, and traditional Irish fighting techniques. He is also an accomplished musician with an extensive original portfolio, blending his creative and analytical strengths. With an IQ of 168 and a deep passion for science and theology, McGary serves as an assistant pastor and pursues amateur research in cultural anthropology and fringe physics. He is a devoted husband and father of two, and his writing reflects his multifaceted life—rich with discipline, imagination, faith, and inquiry.
“‘We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery’ is a gripping blend of science fiction and spiritual intrigue,” writes McGary. “When a warp-capable vessel makes contact with a distant world, the crew of the Pathfinder discovers more than just alien life—they find a civilization that has been listening to Earth for decades. With eerie familiarity and humorous misunderstandings, first contact quickly becomes a mirror for humanity’s own struggles with history, faith, and identity.”
Published by Page Publishing, John McGary’s enthralling tale explores what happens when two intelligent species confront each other’s myths, mistakes, and meanings. Drawing on real science, military experience, and deep philosophical insight, “We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery” invites readers to ask what makes one an “alien” and what makes one a “human.”
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “We Aliens: The Epsilon Discovery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories