Loveforce International Announces Its November 2025 Digital Music Single Releases
Loveforce International has announced the seven songs by seven recording artists it will release in November 2025.
Santa Clarita, CA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its November 2025 Digital Music Singles releases. Like many months of Loveforce International releases November will include original music by several different artists with several different genres of music covered. The Releases will be on every Friday in November including the 7, 14, 21 and 28.
There will be seven different recording artists releasing songs in November. The artists include Billy Ray Charles, Anna Hamilton, Honey Davis, A Prophet Among Us, Ami Cannon, inRchild, and The Loveforce Collective. November releases will be in a number of different genres. There will be Adult Contemporary Jazz, both Instrumental and Vocal Rock, Southern Soul-Blues, Acoustic Spiritual Folk, and even a Holiday song.
“We have a lot of strong releases this November,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “There are a plethora of genres and two alternative versions of songs we released previously, a radio edit of a Billy Ray Charles song and an unplugged version of A Prophet Among Us song. The lyrics to that song are among the best I have heard in my life,” he continued.
All Loveforce International November Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
