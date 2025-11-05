Loveforce International Releases “Dreamer”
On Friday, November 7, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton entitled "Dreamer."
Santa Clarita, CA, November 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, November 7, Loveforce International will release “Dreamer.” It is a new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton.
The new Digital Music Single by Anna Hamilton is entitled “Dreamer.” It is an Adult Contemporary Jazz song. It has a big band sound with an brass section, electric guitar, drum kit, Jazz bass. The music builds and releases but retains a light and breezy mood. Lyrically it s about someone who dreams about love. The lyrics hint at metaphysical themes without getting into too much detail, again, keeping with the light and breezy mood of the song.
“Anna Hamilton’s 'Dreamer' is an instrumental and vocal masterpiece,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are always proud to release high quality music like 'Dreamer' to the public,” he continued.
Anna Hamilton’s “Dreamer” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
