Author Sarah Mellman’s New Book, "A'Keridon: Book 1: The Prophecy," Follows Two Individuals Who Flee Their Homeland, Only to Learn of Their Fate in a Strange Land
Recent release “A'Keridon: Book 1: The Prophecy” from Covenant Books author Sarah Mellman is a compelling novel that follows a young couple who flee their homeland after it is plunged into darkness. But as they attempt to begin again, Sven and Helaina soon discover their prophesied destiny in their new country of refuge.
Binghamton, NY, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Mellman, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has a passion for all things fantasy, has completed her new book, “A'Keridon: Book 1: The Prophecy”: a stirring tale that centers around a young couple who must embrace their destiny in a strange new world after fleeing their home country.
For the last twelve years, author Sarah Mellman has worked as a reborn-doll artist, focusing on human and fantasy dolls alike. She has created lifelike dolls for films and doll collectors all over the world. In 2013, she created the largest doll show in the reborn-doll industry, the ROSE International Doll Expo. She is a small business owner of Enchanted Kreature Kits LLC, built to support the creation of fantasy and human lifelike reborn dolls. Sarah is also a country girl at heart, and thrives in the peaceful country scenes surrounded by peaceful gardens along with her many dogs, cats, and chickens.
“Sven and Helaina are trying to escape a land plagued by darkness,” writes Mellman. “They flee their own land with a boat full of unfamiliar passengers all trying to escape the destruction and desecration tearing their world apart.
“They find themselves on a new land, a new Realm, and are thrown into the journey of their lives. They are forced to adapt quickly to the magical powers filling the new Realm as they discover they each have a higher purpose as they learn to trust in the powers surrounding them. Little do they know their arrival has been highly anticipated…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Mellman’s new book is partly inspired by the author’s lifelong passion for fantasy, and promises to transport readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Sven and Helaina’s journey to accept their fate and save their new world.
Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “A’Keridon: Book 1: The Prophecy” is a spellbinding adventure that will keep readers on the edge of their seats and leave them eagerly awaiting the next entry.
Readers can purchase “A'Keridon: Book 1: The Prophecy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
