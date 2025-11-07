Author Donna T. Santangelo’s New Book, "Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem: Book 2," Follows a Pelican and His Friend Who Help Out a Group of Children at the Beach

Recent release “Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem: Book 2” from Covenant Books author Donna T. Santangelo is a charming story that centers around Pepe, a pelican, who loves spending time at the beach with his friend, JesSea. But when Pepe spots a group of children that look upset, he discovers they are being bullied, and tries to help them out as best he can.