Author Donna T. Santangelo’s New Book, "Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem: Book 2," Follows a Pelican and His Friend Who Help Out a Group of Children at the Beach
Recent release “Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem: Book 2” from Covenant Books author Donna T. Santangelo is a charming story that centers around Pepe, a pelican, who loves spending time at the beach with his friend, JesSea. But when Pepe spots a group of children that look upset, he discovers they are being bullied, and tries to help them out as best he can.
Saint Johns, FL, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Donna T. Santangelo, a loving mother and grandmother who works in accounting and resides in Florida, where she enjoys playing golf and tennis, reading, and sewing and crocheting, has completed her new book, “Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem: Book 2”: a captivating story of a pelican who tries to help a group of children that are being bullied on the beach.
“In this latest adventure with Pepe the Pelican, we find Pepe and his friend JesSea flying up and down the coast and enjoying the view, but there is something that doesn’t look right that they see on the beach,” writes Santangelo. “Instead of the beach children laughing and having fun, they look upset. Join Pepe and JesSea as they try to find out why the beach children are not happy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna T. Santangelo’s new book is a follow-up to the author’s previous publication, “The Poofy Pouch of Pepe the Pelican”, and continues Pepe’s fun-filled adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Santangelo’s story to life, as well as a valuable lesson on the importance of standing up for others, “Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem: Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“In this latest adventure with Pepe the Pelican, we find Pepe and his friend JesSea flying up and down the coast and enjoying the view, but there is something that doesn’t look right that they see on the beach,” writes Santangelo. “Instead of the beach children laughing and having fun, they look upset. Join Pepe and JesSea as they try to find out why the beach children are not happy.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna T. Santangelo’s new book is a follow-up to the author’s previous publication, “The Poofy Pouch of Pepe the Pelican”, and continues Pepe’s fun-filled adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Santangelo’s story to life, as well as a valuable lesson on the importance of standing up for others, “Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Pepe the Pelican Ponders a Problem: Book 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories