Author Todd Ellis’s New Book, "Cherish Your Thoughts and Dreams," is a Collection of Reflections and Observations Designed to Encourage Readers to Chase After Success

Recent release “Cherish Your Thoughts and Dreams” from Covenant Books author Todd Ellis is a poignant and compelling series of affirmations and ruminations that aims to uplift readers and reveal the power that thoughts and dreams can have over one’s path in life. With each entry, Ellis highlights how anyone can lift themselves up to greatness through combining thought and action.