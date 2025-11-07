Author Todd Ellis’s New Book, "Cherish Your Thoughts and Dreams," is a Collection of Reflections and Observations Designed to Encourage Readers to Chase After Success
Recent release “Cherish Your Thoughts and Dreams” from Covenant Books author Todd Ellis is a poignant and compelling series of affirmations and ruminations that aims to uplift readers and reveal the power that thoughts and dreams can have over one’s path in life. With each entry, Ellis highlights how anyone can lift themselves up to greatness through combining thought and action.
Napa, CA, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Todd Ellis has completed his new book, “Cherish Your Thoughts and Dreams”: a motivational guide to navigating one’s path to greatness through understanding the power that one’s thoughts can have over their success.
“This book is written to help you understand that we all have the potential within for happiness and success,” writes Ellis. “This is your right, but you have to decide and choose for yourself; no one can do it for you.
“We can rise, conquer, and achieve happiness and success by lifting and controlling our thoughts. We’re limited only by the thoughts we choose and are made or unmade by these thoughts. Why are some people so happy and successful? They think they are—it’s that simple!—and are willing to put forth the effort to achieve their goals. They’re not working harder; they’re combining thoughts with abilities, which we all have.
“Look at the businessmen or the athletes. They’re good businessmen and athletes because they use their abilities and do okay. Now look at the great businessmen and athletes. They combine thought with their abilities and rise to greatness. They always think positively and see themselves doing great things. They won’t let negative people and thoughts bring them down.
“Remember, we are what we think we are. The vision and thoughts that you glorify, the ideas that you cherish in your heart—this you must build your life around; this you will become.
“In all human affairs, there are results, and the strength of the effort is the measure of the results.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Todd Ellis’s new book will help to remind readers of the power that can come from one’s thought to achieve both success and happiness in all aspects of one’s existence. Through sharing his writings, Ellis hopes to inspire and encourage readers from all walks of life to lead a life of their own design, as all people have the power to do.
Readers can purchase “Cherish Your Thoughts and Dreams” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
