Author Becca Rumeliotis’s New Book, "Stewardship for Body, Soul, and Spirit," Explores the Importance of Caring for One’s Total Being, Including Their Physical Body
Recent release “Stewardship for Body, Soul, and Spirit: Living on God's Life Principles” from Covenant Books author Becca Rumeliotis reveals how caring for one’s physical body, while difficult, is a vital part of living in God’s image. Through sharing her own experiences, Rumeliotis reveals the importance of not only caring for one’s soul but also one’s body that God has entrusted to them.
Luxemburg, WI, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Becca Rumeliotis, a loving mother and grandmother who resides with her husband, son, and two pampered kitties in rural northeast Wisconsin, has completed her new book, “Stewardship for Body, Soul, and Spirit: Living on God's Life Principles”: an enlightening read that draws on the author’s life experiences and Christian principles to guide readers in taking care of their entire being, including the mental, spiritual, and physical, which is often forgotten about.
Author Becca Rumeliotis spent forty-two years working in the administrative field while raising two children, gaining an associate degree, and ministering in music at her church. Now retired and a happy “nana,” she continues her music ministry, enjoys walking, swimming, and biking in nearby beautiful state parks, and is committed to growing daily as a Christ follower.
“It seems that within Christian circles, the body is often a distant, almost deliberately ignored entity—until it starts to give us trouble,” writes Rumeliotis. “None of us at age sixteen believes we will someday weigh sixty pounds more, be on cholesterol medication or high blood pressure pills, and struggle simply to get up and down stairs. None of us dreams to accomplish that, but that’s exactly where many of us end up. We don’t just wake up one morning, however, and discover we’ve gone through some nightmarish metamorphosis. No; rather, it creeps up on us gradually, subtly, almost unnoticeably—an inch here, a pound there, an ache here, a stiffness there. What we fail to recognize is how these changes nearly always result from a series of small compromises—compromises that violate God’s timeless principles for living.
“It is my goal to place the privilege and responsibility of caring for our body front and center before us and bring that care onto the same plane we have historically granted to caring for our spirit and soul, all tied to and founded upon God’s life principles. Yes, our spirit is what we carry with us into eternity, but we have also been given stewardship for our earthly temple, our body.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Becca Rumeliotis’s new book serves as a stark reminder that, while healthy living is a challenge, if one is willing to open themselves up to God’s Word, they will find Christian principles that will help them navigate the waters of taking control of their total being, offering them everything they need to be stewards of their own lives.
Readers can purchase “Stewardship for Body, Soul, and Spirit: Living on God's Life Principles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
