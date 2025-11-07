Author Becca Rumeliotis’s New Book, "Stewardship for Body, Soul, and Spirit," Explores the Importance of Caring for One’s Total Being, Including Their Physical Body

Recent release “Stewardship for Body, Soul, and Spirit: Living on God's Life Principles” from Covenant Books author Becca Rumeliotis reveals how caring for one’s physical body, while difficult, is a vital part of living in God’s image. Through sharing her own experiences, Rumeliotis reveals the importance of not only caring for one’s soul but also one’s body that God has entrusted to them.