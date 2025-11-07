Author Elizabeth Anne Deilke Ramos’s New Book, “The Adventures of Mrs. Dinger: A Grandma in Need,” Follows Mrs. Dinger, a Grandmother to All the Children in Her Community

Recent release “The Adventures of Mrs. Dinger: A Grandma in Need” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth Anne Deilke Ramos is a charming story that centers around Mrs. Dinger, a grandmother in need due to her lack of grandchildren. After getting hurt, she is shocked by the amount of love and support she received from the neighborhood children.