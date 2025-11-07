Author Elizabeth Anne Deilke Ramos’s New Book, “The Adventures of Mrs. Dinger: A Grandma in Need,” Follows Mrs. Dinger, a Grandmother to All the Children in Her Community
Recent release “The Adventures of Mrs. Dinger: A Grandma in Need” from Covenant Books author Elizabeth Anne Deilke Ramos is a charming story that centers around Mrs. Dinger, a grandmother in need due to her lack of grandchildren. After getting hurt, she is shocked by the amount of love and support she received from the neighborhood children.
Fayetteville, NC, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Elizabeth Anne Deilke Ramos, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a licensed clinical social worker and licensed clinical addiction specialist with forty years of experience, has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Mrs. Dinger: A Grandma in Need”: a riveting story of a kind old woman and beloved member of her neighborhood who longs for grandchildren of her own.
“Mrs. Dinger was a real person in [my] life, as are many of the other characters in [my] book,” shares Ramos. “Mrs. Dinger is ageless and at the same time, the epitome of the perfect grandmother. Her adventures are entertaining, surprising, and sometimes exciting. Her stories are best read while snuggling on a couch or lap.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elizabeth Anne Deilke Ramos’s new book is a heartfelt tale that will captivate readers as Mrs. Dinger finally fulfills her dreams and discovers the love that the neighborhood children all share for her.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Mrs. Dinger: A Grandma in Need” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
Categories