Andrew Zawacki’s Book, "Leadership From A to Z: A Practical Dictionary of Terms to Equip the Modern Effective Leader," is Written for Readers Interested in Leadership
Recent release “Leadership From A to Z: A Practical Dictionary of Terms to Equip the Modern Effective Leader” from Covenant Books author Andrew Zawacki is a useful guide structured with an entry for each letter of the alphabet.
Fortmill, SC, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andrew Zawacki, who has had many leadership roles in Christian organizations, has completed his new book, “Leadership From A to Z: A Practical Dictionary of Terms to Equip the Modern Effective Leader”: a compelling work offers stories and illustrations to expose the reader to concepts that will impact leadership growth.
Author Andrew Zawacki’s background includes teaching, pastoring, nonprofit ministry, and school leadership. He holds a doctoral degree in strategic leadership from Regent University and is passionate about helping emerging leaders grow in their leadership. He is married and is the father of triplets. In his spare time, he enjoys teaching leadership courses at the university level and spending time with his wife, Michelle.
Zawacki writes, “One’s character is more difficult to define than it is to recognize. The sum of a person is more than his actions alone. Much of one’s identity can be described as his character. Character is determined and reflected by one’s actions. When looking at what constitutes a good leader, one cannot ignore the role that virtue, character, and responsibility play. A leader’s character is visible in his decision-making and dealings with others. Since character is determined and reflected by decisions and actions, the leader must practice consistent virtues that represent the type of person for which he would like to be known.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrew Zawacki’s new book includes discussion questions in each entry to help leaders digest concepts and share ideas with others while applying the concepts to one’s leadership. Taken together, the entries give a well-rounded picture of leadership needed today. This book can be read individually, with a book club, or with teams at work.
Readers can purchase “Leadership From A to Z: A Practical Dictionary of Terms to Equip the Modern Effective Leader” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Andrew Zawacki’s background includes teaching, pastoring, nonprofit ministry, and school leadership. He holds a doctoral degree in strategic leadership from Regent University and is passionate about helping emerging leaders grow in their leadership. He is married and is the father of triplets. In his spare time, he enjoys teaching leadership courses at the university level and spending time with his wife, Michelle.
Zawacki writes, “One’s character is more difficult to define than it is to recognize. The sum of a person is more than his actions alone. Much of one’s identity can be described as his character. Character is determined and reflected by one’s actions. When looking at what constitutes a good leader, one cannot ignore the role that virtue, character, and responsibility play. A leader’s character is visible in his decision-making and dealings with others. Since character is determined and reflected by decisions and actions, the leader must practice consistent virtues that represent the type of person for which he would like to be known.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrew Zawacki’s new book includes discussion questions in each entry to help leaders digest concepts and share ideas with others while applying the concepts to one’s leadership. Taken together, the entries give a well-rounded picture of leadership needed today. This book can be read individually, with a book club, or with teams at work.
Readers can purchase “Leadership From A to Z: A Practical Dictionary of Terms to Equip the Modern Effective Leader” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories