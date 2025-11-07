Author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s New Book, "United We Stand: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Four," is a Patriotic and Spiritual Novel of the Fight for Liberty
Recent release “United We Stand: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Four” from Covenant Books author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor is the continuing saga of American Patriots fighting for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Abilene, TX, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Ann Parker Naylor, who served in the United States military for twenty years in the Air Force, has completed her new book, “United We Stand: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Four”: a remarkable work that combines the history of America with the strength of God’s grace.
Author Margaret Ann Parker Naylor is a retired master sergeant and a disabled veteran. She served during the Vietnam War and the Gulf War. After retiring from the military, Mrs. Naylor continued her affiliation with the armed forces by working in civil service. She has a master’s degree in psychology and is an ardent student of Bible prophecy. She is married and has a son and two grandchildren. Her values are God, family, and country. Patriotism and Judeo-Christian values, the foundation of American democracy, are very important to her.
Naylor shares, “While at Valley Forge during the Revolutionary War, General George Washington received a vision from God of the birth, growth, and destiny of the United States of America from the Revolutionary War till the millennial reign of Christ. In his vision, General George Washington foresaw three great perils that would overtake the Union. The first great peril or crisis was the Revolutionary War that was currently occurring and which the angel of the Lord indicated the Union would win. The second great peril was the American Civil War when the Union between the North and the South would be broken over the issue of slavery. The third and greatest peril was indicated by three blasts of a trumpet signifying three great world wars that would imperil the United States of America. The third peril, the Third World War was said to be the greatest trial that America would ever face. She would be invaded and almost conquered by foreign forces but would fight valiantly for freedom and liberty. At the last climatic moment, America would be saved by the Second Coming of the Lord, which Washington described as ‘a light as of a thousand suns.’ God bless America and her Union forever!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Ann Parker Naylor’s new book celebrates America and highlights the power of God’s plan.
Readers can purchase “United We Stand: A Soldier's Tales Book Series: Book Four” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
