Author Chef Gregory’s New Book, "Signature Seafood & Southern Dishes," Offers a Collection of Delectable Recipes That Will Delight Fans of Seafood and Southern Cooking

Recent release “Signature Seafood & Southern Dishes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chef Gregory is a cookbook offering mouthwatering recipes that fans of seafood and southern home cooking will be sure to enjoy. From green curry shrimp to fried frog legs, Chef Gregory shares special recipes he has crafted that will impress any dinner guests.