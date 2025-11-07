Author Chef Gregory’s New Book, "Signature Seafood & Southern Dishes," Offers a Collection of Delectable Recipes That Will Delight Fans of Seafood and Southern Cooking
Recent release “Signature Seafood & Southern Dishes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Chef Gregory is a cookbook offering mouthwatering recipes that fans of seafood and southern home cooking will be sure to enjoy. From green curry shrimp to fried frog legs, Chef Gregory shares special recipes he has crafted that will impress any dinner guests.
Cincinnati, OH, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chef Gregory has completed his new book, “Signature Seafood & Southern Dishes”: an engaging cookbook designed to help readers of all culinary backgrounds whip up incredible southern style meals centering around seafood and other versatile ingredients.
“This is a cook book that contains easy to follow ‘Signature Seafood and Southern Dishes’ made with fresh herbs and vegetables, species, and unique sauces,” shares Chef Gregory. “Most of the recipes are made with fresh Atlantic salmon and other fish I know you will enjoy.
“The book also has unique salsa recipes. These recipes you won’t find in any other cook book because they are specially created by yours truly, Chef Gregory. Hope you love what I’ve done.
“Thank you.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chef Gregory’s riveting series offers a variety of tasty and delicious meals that will appease a wide range of pallets, offering something for everyone with each new entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Signature Seafood & Southern Dishes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
