Author Tammy M. Shoemate (Grammy Tammy)’s New Book, "Cupid Quirky Jokes," is a Hilarious Collection of Jokes and Puns All Centered Around Love and Cupid

Recent release “Cupid Quirky Jokes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tammy M. Shoemate (Grammy Tammy) is a captivating series of jokes based around Cupid and love. From all sorts of Valentine’s Day shenanigans to inventive word play, “Cupid Quirky Jokes” is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.