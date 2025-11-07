Author Tammy M. Shoemate (Grammy Tammy)’s New Book, "Cupid Quirky Jokes," is a Hilarious Collection of Jokes and Puns All Centered Around Love and Cupid
Recent release “Cupid Quirky Jokes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tammy M. Shoemate (Grammy Tammy) is a captivating series of jokes based around Cupid and love. From all sorts of Valentine’s Day shenanigans to inventive word play, “Cupid Quirky Jokes” is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.
Custer, MI, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tammy M. Shoemate (Grammy Tammy), a nurse who firmly believes that laughter is the best medicine, has completed her new book, “Cupid Quirky Jokes”: a riveting assortment of jokes and puns inspired by Cupid and Valentine’s Day.
Shoemate writes, “Why did little Cupid go to the pet store with his friend for Valentine’s Day? Because it was puppy love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tammy M. Shoemate (Grammy Tammy)’s engaging series offers up a host of hilarious jokes and word play that’s sure to bring joy and laughter to readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this uproarious work can purchase “Cupid Quirky Jokes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
