Senior Smiles Dentistry Honored as One of USF’s Fast 56 Fastest-Growing Bull Businesses
Senior Smiles Dentistry Earns #2 Ranking Among Top 56 Companies Recognized by the USF Alumni Association
Miami, FL, November 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Senior Smiles Dentistry has been recognized by the University of South Florida (USF) Alumni Association as one of the University’s prestigious Fast 56 — honoring the 56 fastest-growing Bull-owned or Bull-led businesses worldwide. Senior Smiles Dentistry proudly earned the #2 position, underscoring its remarkable growth, innovation, and dedication to patient care.
The award was presented on September 19, 2025, during the University’s annual Fast 56 Awards Ceremony in Tampa, Florida.
“On behalf of the entire team at Senior Smiles Dentistry, I am deeply honored to accept this recognition from my alma mater,” said Mike Pilger, CEO of Senior Smiles Dentistry. “Our mission has always been to provide compassionate, high-quality dental care tailored to the senior population. This award reflects the trust our patients place in us and the dedication of our incredible team.”
With convenient locations across Florida, Senior Smiles Dentistry specializes in providing comprehensive dental care for seniors. The practice offers a wide range of services including general dentistry, periodontal treatment, implants, oral & maxillofacial surgery, cosmetic dentistry, and oral hygiene. They proudly accept Medicare Advantage and most major insurance plans, ensuring accessible, quality care for every patient.
For more information about Senior Smiles Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.seniorsmiles.com.
Mike Pilger
(855) 599-5305
www.seniorsmiles.com
Multimedia
USF Award
Awarded to Senior Smiles by USF Fast 56: https://usfalumni.org/events-awards/fast-56-awards
