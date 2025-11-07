Author Tim Campbell’s New Book, “CALL OF THE MOUNTAINS: Climbing the Colorado Fourteeners,” is an Enduring Account of the Author’s Journey to Climb the Colorado Rockies
Recent release “CALL OF THE MOUNTAINS: Climbing the Colorado Fourteeners” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Campbell is a compelling memoir documents the author’s journey as an initially inexperienced climber as he ventures into the Colorado Rockies. Driven by his passion for climbing, Campbell chronicles his growth as both a climber and as a person.
Brekenridge, CO, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tim Campbell has completed his new book, “CALL OF THE MOUNTAINS: Climbing the Colorado Fourteeners”: a gripping account that follows the author’s adventures of a motivated, but inexperienced, climber who embarks on a journey to climb a “real mountain” in the Colorado Rockies.
“From day one of life, we begin to climb mountains of one kind or another,” writes Campbell. “At first, ‘mountain climbing’ takes the form of baby’s struggle to inhale the first breath. Then comes rolling over, followed by crawling, and so forth. Naturally, the instinct to climb ‘over mountains’ grows as a person develops a greater supply of climbing mustard, corresponding with greater physical, mental, and spiritual strength, and resolve.
“As life goes on, we discover new and different challenges, ‘mountains to climb,’ whether at home, at school on the monkey bars, or in organized events. Anybody accepting one of these new challenges learns key behavior and scoring feedback. Sometimes we encounter a mountain that we choose not to climb. That’s okay. Eventually, though, we (may) find the courage to accept the next challenge. And when we succeed, our effort produces a thrill in the accomplishment and builds self-confidence for the next attempts.
“Just pick your ‘climbing battles’. And along your way carry fitness, strategy, tactics, self-discipline, and focus. Ultimately these qualities help build a foundation for a happy life. And for safe climbs. Or so it seems, but not always.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tim Campbell’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, leading them on a thrilling and unforgettable journey of resilience in the face of unimaginable odds. Deeply personal and candid, “CALL OF THE MOUNTAINS” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to face the physical and metaphorical mountains in their own lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “CALL OF THE MOUNTAINS: Climbing the Colorado Fourteeners” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
