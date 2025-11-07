Author Tim Campbell’s New Book, “CALL OF THE MOUNTAINS: Climbing the Colorado Fourteeners,” is an Enduring Account of the Author’s Journey to Climb the Colorado Rockies

Recent release “CALL OF THE MOUNTAINS: Climbing the Colorado Fourteeners” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tim Campbell is a compelling memoir documents the author’s journey as an initially inexperienced climber as he ventures into the Colorado Rockies. Driven by his passion for climbing, Campbell chronicles his growth as both a climber and as a person.