Author Linda C. George’s New Book, "I Will Always Come Back to You," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Author’s Communications with Her Soulmate
Recent release “I Will Always Come Back to You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda C. George is a stirring and eye-opening tale that reveals how the author has been able to continue communicating with her loved ones, including her mother and her soulmate, even after their passing. Deeply personal and compelling, Linda’s story is one of hope and the incredible enduring power of love.
N. Little Rock, AR, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Linda C. George has completed her new book, “I Will Always Come Back to You”: a captivating look at how the author has been visited by deceased loved ones and maintained the ability to communicate with them even in death.
I Will Always Come Back to You, is about a love affair that spans over fifty years. A love that was predestined, yet complex. Both lovers were unaware of who they were; thus, the fruit of destiny died on the vine.
George writes, “I’ve taken a magic carpet ride back to 1975 too many times to count, since the early demise of my soulmate, Carlard (Carl) Maurice Neasley in 2016. You might wonder why I do it, he’s gone. I’ve been asked that exact question. The answer is simple; Carl and I were
soulmates. Even the numbers of the year (1975) we met connect our oneness. The number “1” signifies the unity and favor of God and oneness in marriage. The number “9” represents the fulfillment of one cycle so that you can prepare to initiate the next one, it also represents my birth month. The number “7” symbolizes completion/perfection, and divine order; God orchestrated our steps to meet. The number “5” is symbolic of God’s grace, goodness, and favor toward humankind; it also represents Carl’s birth month.
“We’ve all experienced bitter pain from the transition of a beloved one (family or otherwise), from physical to spirit form, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. This book is written and based upon actual spirit-to-spirit, telepathic communications between my beloved soulmate and me. Although this experience is not unique to me, it’s the most profound one, being that it is of a romantic nature. Having said that, I’ll go further. The day that I found out he was gone, I experienced a hollow feeling within me, as though a part of me was gone. Once the spirit-spirit communication began, I knew that it was the absence of his soul from the equation causing the emptiness within me. However, greater has come.
“Over the course of eight years through many signs, wonders, and the love of Father God, I am at peace with the truth that our beloveds in spirit form are more than capable of communicating telepathically with us when we’re ready. I am excited to share my phenomenal experience with you beloved, thus, this book. To those of you experiencing pain from this separation, called death, I Will Always Come Back to You, is dedicated to you. And then there are the religious, naysayers. Especially the ones who celebrate Easter.
“My prayer is that you’ll share in my joy as you read my book. Your life isn’t meant to end when theirs does. You are meant to carry forward, bringing their love with you as fuel. Trust this truth, there’s nothing spooky about this journey, enjoy it!”
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Will Always Come Back to You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Other titles by George include Why Daddy Loves His Girls!, Married, but Single!, I’ll Always Come Back to You, Glimpses: That Which Has Been, Shall Be Again, and East End Memoirs: “Those Were the Days”.
