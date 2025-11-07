Author Linda C. George’s New Book, "I Will Always Come Back to You," is a Poignant Memoir That Explores the Author’s Communications with Her Soulmate

Recent release “I Will Always Come Back to You” from Newman Springs Publishing author Linda C. George is a stirring and eye-opening tale that reveals how the author has been able to continue communicating with her loved ones, including her mother and her soulmate, even after their passing. Deeply personal and compelling, Linda’s story is one of hope and the incredible enduring power of love.