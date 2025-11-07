Author Heydi Irene Rodriguez Ferran’s New Book, "45 minutos," is a Powerful Autobiographical Account That Follows the Author’s Escape from Cuba to America in 2023
Recent release “45 minutos” from Newman Springs Publishing author Heydi Irene Rodriguez Ferran is a stirring, heartfelt account that centers around the author’s journey to leave Cuba and enter America through President Biden’s humanitarian immigration program. Through sharing her story, Rodriguez Ferran offers a story of hope and strength in the face of darkness.
Cape Coral, FL, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Heydi Irene Rodriguez Ferran, who holds a degree in humanities, with a specialization in social sciences, has completed her new book, “45 minutos”: a poignant and compelling Spanish-language memoir that follows the author’s journey in leaving behind Cuba for America during the 2021–2023 Cuban migration crisis.
“45 minutos es el tiempo que le toma al personaje de esta historia para resetear una vida de más de 30 años,” writes the author. “Aquellos anhelos que nos toman mucho tiempo de reflexión, intentos fallidos, desilusiones, planificación, fracasos e incontables sacrificios, pueden realizarse en cuestión de minutos sin que nos dé tiempo siquiera reparar en ello. Siempre que tengamos un deseo auténtico en el corazón y comprendamos la procedencia de nuestro sello de grandeza, seremos capaces de conquistar esencias en este mundo lleno de apariencias.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Heydi Irene Rodriguez Ferran’s engaging series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering an intimate look into the lives of those willing to give up their entire lives for the chance of a better future. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “45 minutos” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
