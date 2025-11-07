Author Heydi Irene Rodriguez Ferran’s New Book, "45 minutos," is a Powerful Autobiographical Account That Follows the Author’s Escape from Cuba to America in 2023

Recent release “45 minutos” from Newman Springs Publishing author Heydi Irene Rodriguez Ferran is a stirring, heartfelt account that centers around the author’s journey to leave Cuba and enter America through President Biden’s humanitarian immigration program. Through sharing her story, Rodriguez Ferran offers a story of hope and strength in the face of darkness.