Author Robert McKay’s New Book, "Against All the Odds: Story of a Dream Chaser," is a Compelling Memoir That Follows the Author’s Journey of Hope and Triumph
Recent release “Against All the Odds: Story of a Dream Chaser” from Newman Springs Publishing author Robert McKay is a captivating account that follows the author as he reflects upon his struggles and challenges throughout his life as he chased after his ultimate dreams. From pursuing his passion for music to tackling a cancer diagnosis, McKay’s story is one of hope and resilience.
Patchogue, NY, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Robert McKay, who has been playing guitar for over twenty-three years, has completed his new book “Against All the Odds: Story of a Dream Chaser”: a riveting autobiography that chronicles the author’s life journey and the challenges he faced in pursuit of his dreams.
In “Against All the Odds,” author Robert McKay takes readers on an emotional journey through triumphs and tribulations with twenty-three years of guitar playing, a fourteen-year cancer survival story, and overcoming the heartbreak of losing both parents before they could see him on stage. Robert McKay finds resilience in music. After facing unemployment from a bankrupt meat-cutting job, Robert McKay chases a dream from New York to North Carolina, aiming for Nashville’s big stage.
“This is a story about a person who has a passion for playing music,” writes McKay. “Throughout the time he played, he experienced things that would break a person, rattling their cage and confidence. However, this was not the case for this dream chaser. His story would become bigger than music. People would tell him, ‘It is inspiring to come this far with your music and not let those horrible things stop you.’
“If you Google ‘dream chaser,’ the meaning is ‘a believer with the courage to follow their heart and the grit to succeed in their pursuits.’ This dream chaser, as you will soon find out, fits all of this.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert McKay’s enthralling account is a testament to the resilience of the unwavering human spirit, encouraging readers to never give up on their own dreams, no matter how difficult things may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Against All the Odds: Story of a Dream Chaser” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Against All the Odds,” author Robert McKay takes readers on an emotional journey through triumphs and tribulations with twenty-three years of guitar playing, a fourteen-year cancer survival story, and overcoming the heartbreak of losing both parents before they could see him on stage. Robert McKay finds resilience in music. After facing unemployment from a bankrupt meat-cutting job, Robert McKay chases a dream from New York to North Carolina, aiming for Nashville’s big stage.
“This is a story about a person who has a passion for playing music,” writes McKay. “Throughout the time he played, he experienced things that would break a person, rattling their cage and confidence. However, this was not the case for this dream chaser. His story would become bigger than music. People would tell him, ‘It is inspiring to come this far with your music and not let those horrible things stop you.’
“If you Google ‘dream chaser,’ the meaning is ‘a believer with the courage to follow their heart and the grit to succeed in their pursuits.’ This dream chaser, as you will soon find out, fits all of this.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Robert McKay’s enthralling account is a testament to the resilience of the unwavering human spirit, encouraging readers to never give up on their own dreams, no matter how difficult things may seem.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Against All the Odds: Story of a Dream Chaser” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories