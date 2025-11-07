Author R. A. G. Mersino’s New Book, "Presumption—Be It Murder," is a Gripping Murder Mystery That Centers Around the Investigation of an Odd Death at a Condo Complex

Recent release “Presumption—Be It Murder” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. A. G. Mersino is a compelling thriller that centers around a murder in a small town in Michigan. As the chief of police begins his investigation, he calls upon retired detective Wednell Fisk, who lives in the same condo complex as his victim, to help figure out the elusive truth.