Author R. A. G. Mersino’s New Book, "Presumption—Be It Murder," is a Gripping Murder Mystery That Centers Around the Investigation of an Odd Death at a Condo Complex
Recent release “Presumption—Be It Murder” from Newman Springs Publishing author R. A. G. Mersino is a compelling thriller that centers around a murder in a small town in Michigan. As the chief of police begins his investigation, he calls upon retired detective Wednell Fisk, who lives in the same condo complex as his victim, to help figure out the elusive truth.
Kingston, MI, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R. A. G. Mersino, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who spent thirty-five years traveling, exhibiting, and selling her art as a professional wildlife artist, has completed her new book, “Presumption—Be It Murder”: a riveting tale of a shocking murder in a small town condo complex in Michigan, and the retired detective who is called back into service to help the police find their killer.
“The ability to deduce a problem and presume the answer to that problem was innate in all of us, probably at different levels,” writes Mersino. “These were human traits most of us had. To seek answers was a glorious quest. To seek power above the answers was very questionable.
“‘Which do you prefer?’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, R. A. G. Mersino’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this suspense-fueled journey, where danger lurks around every corner. Expertly paced and heart-pounding, “Presumption—Be It Murder” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers guessing right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Presumption—Be It Murder” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
