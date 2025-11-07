Author CP Parker’s New Book, "Bruce the Spruce," is a Heartfelt Tale That Centers Around a Spruce Tree That Dreams of Being Chosen as a Family’s Christmas Tree
Recent release “Bruce the Spruce” from Newman Springs Publishing author CP Parker is a charming story that follows Bruce, a spruce tree who loves his life in the forest but hopes to one day become a Christmas tree. Just as he has given up hope on his dreams, a kind family comes along and he sets off to fulfill his duties.
Round Rock, TX, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CP Parker, a veteran writer, broadcaster, and retired ad agency owner who resides in Texas, has completed his new book, “Bruce the Spruce”: a captivating story of a spruce tree who dreams of being chosen as a Christmas tree.
“Kids love their Christmas tree … and ‘Bruce the Spruce’ loves little Mikey and Tiff right back,” writes Parker. “From the forest to his new family’s home, come along on the magical holiday adventures of ‘Bruce the Spruce’!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, CP Parker’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Bruce’s story to fulfill his destiny and become the best Christmas tree possible. With colorful artwork to help bring Parker’s story to life, “Bruce the Spruce” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family’s Christmas reading traditions.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Bruce the Spruce” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
