Author CP Parker’s New Book, "Bruce the Spruce," is a Heartfelt Tale That Centers Around a Spruce Tree That Dreams of Being Chosen as a Family’s Christmas Tree

Recent release “Bruce the Spruce” from Newman Springs Publishing author CP Parker is a charming story that follows Bruce, a spruce tree who loves his life in the forest but hopes to one day become a Christmas tree. Just as he has given up hope on his dreams, a kind family comes along and he sets off to fulfill his duties.