Author Ashleigh McCaulley’s New Book, "Blue Fire," Follows Two Individuals Who Feel Inextricably Bound Together by Fate, No Matter How Hard They Try to Remain Apart

Recent release “Blue Fire” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ashleigh McCaulley is a gripping novel that centers around Elijah, who finds himself obsessed over the beautiful Juliana. Although she is already spoken for, Elijah can’t help but to love her, and the two constantly find themselves pushed together by the universe.