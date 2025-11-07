Author Ashleigh McCaulley’s New Book, "Blue Fire," Follows Two Individuals Who Feel Inextricably Bound Together by Fate, No Matter How Hard They Try to Remain Apart
Recent release “Blue Fire” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ashleigh McCaulley is a gripping novel that centers around Elijah, who finds himself obsessed over the beautiful Juliana. Although she is already spoken for, Elijah can’t help but to love her, and the two constantly find themselves pushed together by the universe.
Carniege, PA, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ashleigh McCaulley, a busy mom and a lover of books, has completed her new book, “Blue Fire”: a stirring tale that centers around two individuals who seem to be bound together by love or fate, despite the difficult challenges that any sort of union between the two of them would face.
“In the blink of an eye, everything can change,” writes McCaulley. “Juliana can stop his heart with one look. Her eyes burn as if the ocean has caught on fire. Elijah is bound to her from their first meet, and trying to forget about her is impossible, especially since the universe keeps pushing them together at the most inopportune times. But what happens if the object of his desire is already spoken for? Can Elijah learn to control his obsession? Or will he drown in her iridescent blue flame? The only thing more painful than drowning is extinguishing the flame.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ashleigh McCaulley’s enthralling series will captivate readers as they follow along on Elijah’s journey to understand his obsession as Juliana tries to navigate her true feelings for him. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Blue Fire” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Blue Fire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
