Syreeta L. Carrington’s Newly Released "The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir About Faith, Patience, and Trusting God’s Timing
“The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Syreeta L. Carrington is a deeply personal story of perseverance, spiritual growth, and the journey to accept God’s plan. Through disappointment and heartbreak, Carrington illustrates how faith can transform challenges into opportunities for growth and understanding.
West Orange, NJ, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me”: an intimate and uplifting memoir that explores faith, patience, and the emotional and spiritual journey of accepting God’s plan. “The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me” is the creation of published author, Syreeta L. Carrington, who was born in Albany, New York, and raised in New Jersey. Carrington is a cum laude Albany Law School graduate who discovered her true calling in education after a life-threatening illness ended her legal career. Since 2006, she has taught middle school social studies in Montclair, New Jersey, building lasting relationships with her students. She and her husband, Luis Mateo, live in a quiet northern New Jersey community.
Carrington shares, “As the eldest child born to a single mother, I was parentified at a young age. On the weekends when my mother worked as a nurse at the local hospital and all I wanted to do was be a kid, I was responsible for my younger brother and sister. That included everything from getting them dressed to feeding them and making sure they were safe. Growing up, I became increasingly more and more convinced that I never wanted children of my own. Instead, I concentrated on establishing a career and experiencing a life that did not include children. That was until I met and married Luis. Then a shift occurred, and my heart expanded to embrace the possibility. What unfolded next, over the course of many years, was an emotional and spiritual journey to conceive a child that required me to look into the depths of my very soul and ultimately to get real with God. In The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me, the reader is invited to experience a pivotal time in my life while considering this question: “What happens if you never get the thing that you have waited and prayed for?” Through disappointment and heartbreak, this is a story that stands firmly on Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Syreeta L. Carrington’s new book is a compelling and faith-filled exploration of hope, patience, and trusting God’s timing in life’s most challenging moments.
Consumers can purchase “The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
