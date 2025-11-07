Syreeta L. Carrington’s Newly Released "The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Memoir About Faith, Patience, and Trusting God’s Timing

“The Gentle No: Wanting What Wasn’t for Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Syreeta L. Carrington is a deeply personal story of perseverance, spiritual growth, and the journey to accept God’s plan. Through disappointment and heartbreak, Carrington illustrates how faith can transform challenges into opportunities for growth and understanding.