Zakee L. Jennings’s Newly Released "Dear God" is a Powerful and Heartfelt Testament of Faith, Resilience, and Social Awareness
“Dear God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zakee L. Jennings is a compelling collection of prayers, journal entries, and essays written from within prison walls, offering hope, guidance, and a voice for the unheard while addressing social, cultural, and personal struggles.
Somerset, NJ, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dear God”: a deeply moving work that blends personal testimony, spiritual reflection, and social commentary. “Dear God” is the creation of published author, Zakee L. Jennings, who is currently incarcerated within the NJDOC, and is dedicated to driving social and cultural change from within the prison system. Having experienced years of generational trauma and early involvement with the justice system, Zakee embraced his Christian faith during his ten-year sentence, committing to a life of purpose and transformation. Despite resistance from loved ones and authorities, he remains determined to effect positive change, with a particular concern for the communities of Franklin Township and New Brunswick, New Jersey, which shaped his early development. From a young age, Zakee has chosen to dedicate his life to being the change the world needs.
Jennings shares, “Beginning as a collection of prayers, journal entries, and essays, Dear God has become a soul-felt message to the culture. Written in a prison cell, this book is a combination of love and pain. It is a story that explains the traumatic experiences the culture faces that society ignores and continually disregards. The intention of Dear God is to tell the forbidden truth and to relieve pain endured daily. It is no secret that society can be cruel and heartless, yet this book offers a new way on how to not only survive but to live right in society. For those who feel alone, for those who feel the world has given up on them, for those with lack of opportunity, for those who suffer injustices, and for those who struggle with grief and feel lost, this book is for you. These writings can be the first step we take toward a better way of life. By addressing the very problems we face spiritually, mentally, and physically, Dear God can help guide people into the peace the entire world searches for. This book is a voice for the unheard.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zakee L. Jennings’s new book encourages readers to confront challenges with faith, resilience, and hope, offering insights for personal growth and societal transformation.
Consumers can purchase “Dear God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
