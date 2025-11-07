Dr. Karen Resseguie’s Newly Released "It’s Me & Menopause" is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Menopausal Challenges with Holistic Solutions

“It’s Me & Menopause” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Karen Resseguie is an insightful resource offering women practical guidance and innovative strategies, including bio-identical hormone replacement, to address the symptoms of menopause and improve quality of life.