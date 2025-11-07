Dr. Karen Resseguie’s Newly Released "It’s Me & Menopause" is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating Menopausal Challenges with Holistic Solutions
“It’s Me & Menopause” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Karen Resseguie is an insightful resource offering women practical guidance and innovative strategies, including bio-identical hormone replacement, to address the symptoms of menopause and improve quality of life.
Milford, MI, November 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Me & Menopause”: an informative and empowering exploration of the physical and emotional changes women face during menopause, with actionable insights to manage symptoms effectively. “It’s Me & Menopause” is the creation of published author, Dr. Karen Resseguie, who is happily married to her loving husband, Kenneth, who has been her backbone of encouragement. Together, their love is shared in Milford, Michigan, with their fur-babies Albert (cat), Delilah (dog), and any other stray animals that may show up.
Dr. Karen Resseguie shares, “It’s Me & Menopause® is a research manuscript written by Dr. Karen Resseguie. The intention behind her work is to provide insight for women suffering through menopausal symptomology: to include hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue, low libido, and vaginal dryness. She edifies today women outlive their ovaries, as the average age of natural menopause is fifty-two and, according to the Center for Disease Control, the average life expectancy for women is 78.8 years, supporting that women live in menopause for approximately thirty years of their life.
Dr. Karen Resseguie’s educational grabber to help menopausal women is to note that menopausal women’s symptoms are caused by the depletion of their sex hormones. Yet giving back a small percentage of hormones can and will help alleviate one’s complaints.
Dr. Karen Resseguie’s exploration includes an alternative approach to the traditional use of synthetic hormones, which is bio-identical hormone replacement, a plant-based derivative.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Karen Resseguie’s new book provides an essential resource for women seeking to understand and embrace menopause with confidence, blending science-based solutions with a compassionate approach.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Me & Menopause” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Me & Menopause”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Karen Resseguie shares, “It’s Me & Menopause® is a research manuscript written by Dr. Karen Resseguie. The intention behind her work is to provide insight for women suffering through menopausal symptomology: to include hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue, low libido, and vaginal dryness. She edifies today women outlive their ovaries, as the average age of natural menopause is fifty-two and, according to the Center for Disease Control, the average life expectancy for women is 78.8 years, supporting that women live in menopause for approximately thirty years of their life.
Dr. Karen Resseguie’s educational grabber to help menopausal women is to note that menopausal women’s symptoms are caused by the depletion of their sex hormones. Yet giving back a small percentage of hormones can and will help alleviate one’s complaints.
Dr. Karen Resseguie’s exploration includes an alternative approach to the traditional use of synthetic hormones, which is bio-identical hormone replacement, a plant-based derivative.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Karen Resseguie’s new book provides an essential resource for women seeking to understand and embrace menopause with confidence, blending science-based solutions with a compassionate approach.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Me & Menopause” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Me & Menopause”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories